VUCA Health Announces Additional States to Adopt Eco-Friendly Electronic Drug Information Delivery

LAKE MARY, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - VUCA Health today announced that its video-based medication information solution has been favorably reviewed by state board of pharmacy executives in nine additional states. In addition to receiving medication information in an on-demand, digital and eco-friendly format, participating pharmacies will also benefit from the enhanced functionality of VUCA's MedsOnCue solution.

VUCA Health's efforts to advance medication information began by addressing low health literacy while recognizing the exorbitant expenses and resources lost each year related to "dispensing" paper. By working with state pharmacy boards and the FDA, VUCA's method enables pharmacy management systems to trigger a specific flag, which allows patients living in states with supportive regulations to receive information through the MedsOnCue solution. The intervention ultimately reduces time and costs of prescription medication information printing and enhances the patient experience.

Features of MedsOnCue include robust informational videos, streamlined access to the patient's pharmacy team, text and email reminders and high resolution medication photos to ensure safety. The additional states providing favorable reviews include Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, New York, Tennessee, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Washington, totaling nine state approvals in 2017 and 23 states since the start of the campaign in 2016.

"At VUCA, we are continuously pursuing ways to assist pharmacies and healthcare professionals with their health literacy concerns in an ever-changing, technology-focused consumer environment," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "Electronic drug information delivery works to reduce costs, while improving patient health literacy, helping pharmacies realize significant savings and improve patient outcomes."

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health (www.vucahealth.com) provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.