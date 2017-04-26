VUCA Health Named One of 10 Most Promising Healthcare Communication Solution Providers for 2017

LAKE MARY, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - VUCA Health has been recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook as one of the 10 Most Promising Healthcare Communication Solution Providers for 2017. Featured in a special edition of the magazine, VUCA was selected for its ability to provide technology solutions which enable more streamlined communications that are faster and use fewer resources, while keeping costs at a minimum.

The selection was made by a panel of healthcare CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, VCs, analysts and Healthcare Tech Outlook's editorial board. Following an analysis, the panel compiled an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing healthcare communication solutions positively impacting the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive this industry recognition," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "Each day, we work diligently to advance healthcare technology and create solutions that empower patients and promote safe and proper medication administration. We are honored to be among the innovators recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook."

Utilizing QR codes printed on prescription labels, SMS text messaging and email, VUCA's MedsOnCue solution engages and educates patients by linking them directly to thousands of medication-specific videos in the MedsOnCue library. Available in English and Spanish, the videos provide comprehensive information on top-prescribed medications, including proper usage, expected benefits and potential side effects.

VUCA is also actively engaged in efforts to advance electronic medication information delivery at the state level to address low health literacy rates while working to drive down exorbitant expenses and resources lost each year related to "dispensing" paper. By working with state pharmacy boards and the FDA, VUCA's method enables pharmacy management systems to trigger a specific flag, which allows patients living in states with supportive regulations to receive information through the MedsOnCue solution. The intervention ultimately reduces time and costs of prescription medication information printing and enhances the patient experience.

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health (www.vucahealth.com) provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.