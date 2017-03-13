VVC Announces Update of Work Programs for Samalayuca Copper Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VVC) is pleased to provide an update and an outline of upcoming work programs for the Company's Samalayuca Copper project in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico.

VVC Exploration Corporation continues to cooperate with local, state and national officials as it pursues the objective of starting a copper oxide pilot mine on the Kaity Claim of Samalayuca de Cobre (Samalayuca Copper Project). VVC is confident that the Samalayuca Project can play a part in a national, state and municipal strategy aimed at promoting economic and social policies that respond to the needs and aspirations of the people in the Samalayuca area. Mining in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico is very dynamic and the company is proud to be a part of that dynamism and its contribution to the State's economy. VVC is committed to supporting the economic progress of the region through the continued development of the Samalayuca Copper Project and doing so in an environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

The Company's Mexican entity, Samalayuca de Cobre, has filed a request for a permit for exploration drilling on the project. A notice of the permit request was published in the local newspaper in Chihuahua, Mexico in accordance with environmental impact regulations.

VVC's team has made strong advances in the geological understanding of the Kaity Claim over the last 3 years, through field based activities including sampling, paleo-dating and field mapping using drone and GPS technology. This work has provided the basis for a targeted drilling program. With this planned drilling, the Company seeks to further the geological understanding of the project through exploration at 53 sites. These sites have been specifically placed on existing roads and areas that have been impacted for more than 40 years. Any impact that could be generated during this exploration project is minimal, avoiding any disturbance of the environment in an area devoid of vegetation. These sites were located by the Company's geologists in cooperation with the Department of Environment and the CIMA environmental consulting firm. This drilling exploration program is considered a completely clean exploration system with little possibility of damage to flora or fauna, or creation of soil loss.

Once the drilling permit is received, the Company will initiate the following work program:

Diamond drilling of the 53 sites.

Analysis of the data from this exploration program.

Delivery of an updated resource and accompanying NI43-101report for the Samalayuca Project by independent resource evaluation geologists. This work is ongoing and planned for completion during Q2/Q3 2017.

Update of prior mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

An NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Samalayuca Project, dated April 20, 2013 is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or directly from the VVC Website. The Technical Report was authored by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, who is an independent "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, which includes a copper prospect in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

