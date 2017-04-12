Vyne CEO and President Lindy Benton Named Among Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT for Second Year

Honorees to be recognized at Health Data Management's event in Boston May 17

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - For the second year, Lindy Benton, CEO and President of Vyne, has been named to a panel of the most powerful women in healthcare information technology. Benton will be honored at Health Data Management's second annual program recognizing women who are driving technology and innovation in healthcare.

Awards recognize winners for overcoming organizational and technology barriers, deploying leading-edge technology, shaping IT regulation/policy and implementing healthcare technology that dramatically increased patient safety and health organization efficiency. The three categories for awards include HIT leaders, industry thought leaders/influencers and technology vendor executives. Benton is being recognized in the HIT vendor executive category.

"Shining a light on the talents and accomplishments of women in HIT careers inspires more women to join and grow in our industry," said Benton, who frequently speaks about supporting the professional development of women leaders in healthcare. "It is a great honor to be listed among these talented leaders who are driving change and innovation in such a rapidly evolving industry."

Throughout her 30-year career in healthcare information technology, Benton has worked to mentor, support and help caregivers understand how to use available services and technology to improve patient health. She is a past chapter president and fellow with the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and serves on executive councils for several health-related committees and industry associations. In 2016, Benton was recognized as one of Florida State University's Distinguished Alumni in Business and Industry, a designation given to graduates who have distinguished themselves through scholarly, creative and humanitarian achievement, and service to their profession.

Benton's career includes leadership roles at Digital Equipment Corporation, Cerner Corporation, The Sage Group and MEA|NEA. Now CEO of Vyne, she is leading the company in connecting disconnected data to create a more complete picture of patient information exchanged across the continuum of care.

For more information about Health Data Management's Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT, click here.

About Vyne™

Vyne™ is the industry leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form -- voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

