Vystar to Co-Present on Latex Medical Devices at India Rubber Expo

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Vystar Corp.'s ( OTC PINK : VYST) CEO Mr. William Doyle and Member of the Board of Directors and Director of R&D Dr. Ranjit Matthan will join Mr. Sivanyana Moorthy Nadesan of Sibelco Malaysia Sdn Bhd to present "The Manufacture and Markets of Medical Elastomeric Devices-Prospects and Challenges" at the India Rubber Expo (IRE) in Chennai India on January 21, 14:00-18:00, Hall #2.

Medical elastomeric devices cover an expanding range of natural and specialty synthetic rubber-based products, including catheters and tubing, in a market that is expanding at over 10% per annum globally as medical services are expanded in the emerging markets and new techniques invariably require polymer-based components.

"Dr. Matthan and I worked closely with Siva on the initial scale up and development that used Vystar's breakthrough patent processes that remove virtually all proteins and non-rubbers that cause latex allergies from latex to create Vytex® several years ago," said William Doyle. "Through our alliance with our Vytex foam distributor NHS, we have made great strides in incorporating Vytex in bedding in the U.S. We believe manufacturers of medical devices worldwide will eagerly welcome news of our recent advances with Vytex and that, with our support, will allow them to cost effectively produce technically superior, eco-friendly medical devices."

Vystar's Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) is a game changer for latex in the medical industry. In recent years, the medical industry moved away from latex due to increasing rates of latex allergies from prolonged body contact. Vystar's patented technology that removes 99.85% of allergenic proteins and other non-rubber components from latex, enables the production of a "clean" latex that is odor free and more durable, buoyant, resilient and whiter, while requiring less water and processing during the manufacture of several medical devices. Vytex latex allows surgeons and healthcare professionals to enjoy the superior tactile sensitivity and strength of latex gloves virtually without risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions. Vytex is also ideal for more than 40,000 other applications such as catheters, medical devices and tubing, condoms, mattresses, pillows, cushions, balloons, footwear, apparel and threads.

The India Rubber Expo, Asia's largest rubber expo, will be spread over an area of 25,000 square meters with around 400 participating companies from India and worldwide and an expected 30,000 visitors. It made its debut in 2001 and has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in the rubber industry today and a valuable platform for growth, exchange and collaboration. Experts and specialists from Japan, China, Malaysia, Korea, Netherlands, Germany and USA come together with those from India to discuss emerging market scenarios, technologies, alliances and various related issues. It is organized by the All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA).

For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact info@vytex.com or (866) 674-5238, x1

About NHS

Nature's Home Solutions, LLC (NHS), a Worcester, Mass.-based distribution company devoted to identifying and bringing to market innovative, high quality, certified sustainable, eco-friendly durable materials and components for use in the home furnishings, apparel, and other markets. For more information, contact srotman111@aol.com

About Vystar Corporation

Based in Atlanta, GA, Vystar® Corporation ( OTC PINK : VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, balloons, condoms, medical devices, mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.