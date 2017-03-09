Vystar's Vytex Latex to be Featured on ION Television's "New to the Street," March 20

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Eco-friendly ultra-low protein Vytex® natural rubber latex (NRL) from Vystar Corp. ( OTC PINK : VYST) will be featured on "New to the Street," airing on ION Television, WPXN-TV, March 20, 7 a.m. in the New York market. Vytex is emerging as a hot new material in the furniture and medical industries and has captured the eyes of the investment community due to its virtually allergen-free, biodegradable, naturally antimicrobial, and durable characteristics.

"New to the Street" host Ken Evseroff will interview Vystar CEO Bill Doyle, NHS and Rotmans Furniture CEO Steve Rotman and Hedge Fund Manager and Medical Doctor Joseph Allegra. They will explore how Vytex is replacing materials that are non-biodegradable, have harmful off gassing, cause allergies or have noxious smells in 40,000 different products with a superior, yet budget-friendly alternative to traditional latex, memory foam, and other petrochemical-based materials.

Vystar's Vytex NRL is a game changer for the latex industry. Vytex's patented deproteinization process removes 99.85% of the allergy-causing proteins and non-rubber particles from liquid latex, leaving ultra clean, pure latex that, unlike traditional latex, is virtually allergen- and odor-free. Vytex latex is both "clean" and "green" -- more durable, buoyant, resilient and whiter than competitors' lattices, while requiring less water, chemicals and processing during manufacture at a comparable cost to traditional latex. In distinct contrast to memory foam and plastics, ultra pure Vytex is sustainably sourced, has a long lifecycle and is completely biodegradable.

Vytex latex offers superior tactile sensitivity, liquid barrier protection and strength virtually without user risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions that may come from extended use of traditional latex, making it ideal for medical products and applications requiring skin contact such as medical gloves, catheters, condoms, balloons, and apparel threads and padding. A natural product derived from rubber trees, Vytex is free of the harmful off gassing and environmental issues that come with petrochemical-based plastics and memory foams that are not biodegradable or renewable. Vytex is ideal for more than 40,000 applications such as mattresses, toppers and pillows; cushions; medical devices, tubing; multiple types of gloves; adhesives; footwear; apparel and threads.

Following the ION broadcast, the news segment will be available online at NewToTheStreet.com and Vytex.com. For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact info@vytex.com or (866) 674-5238, x1

About New to the Street

New To The Street is a television show that profiles public companies, advertises and markets their products and services, and provides business news. New To The Street paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis and public company profiles. New to the Street is produced by FMW Media Works Corp. Visit NewToTheStreet.com.

About NHS

Nature's Home Solutions, LLC (NHS), is a Worcester, Mass.-based distribution company devoted to identifying and bringing to market innovative, high quality, certified sustainable, eco-friendly durable materials and components for use in the home furnishings, apparel, and other markets. For more information, visit http://www.natureshomesolutions.com/ or contact srotman111@aol.com

About Vystar Corporation

Based in Atlanta, GA, Vystar® Corporation ( OTC PINK : VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, balloons, condoms, medical devices, mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.