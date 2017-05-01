Wafer Processing Machinery and Equipment from Rubicon Technology's Perai Facility to be auctioned off on Aucto

Plant machinery and equipment to be sold via online auction on May 11th, 2017

PENANG, MALAYSIA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - ASTOCA, Asia's premier industrial asset management company, will be hosting a one-day online-only auction on May 11, 2017 to liquidate processing machinery and equipment from Rubicon Technology's now-closed Perai facility in Malaysia.

After choosing to refocus its attention on the optical and industrial sapphire market, Rubicon Technology decided to cease operations in Malaysia on November 30, 2016. The auction offering includes late model equipment used in the wafer processing and polishing operations including multi-cut wafer saws, dual-face lapping and polishing machines and auto laser marking equipment.

The online auction is posted and will be held on www.Aucto.com. Interested buyers may inspect equipment prior to bidding online.

Featured equipment being auctioned off includes:

Click here for a video auction preview.

ABOUT THE AUCTION:

Where: Online-only

Online-only Link: http://bit.ly/2q9WZiU

Inspection is by appointment only. To arrange a viewing, contact: Matt Freeston Phone +63 2 853 0421 matt.freeston@astoca.com Auction Ends: 8:00 AM UTC, Thursday, May 11th, 2017

ABOUT AUCTO.COM:



Aucto connects industrial equipment buyers and sellers on an easy-to-use, secure and global platform. For businesses large and small, Aucto provides a marketplace for sellers to recover capital from surplus and used industrial equipment. On Aucto, buyers can access quality used equipment at liquidation pricing. It's smart, simple and always working for you.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137164/Images/1_c-ca03e67bede0b7139321fda7901c257b.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137164/Images/6_a-1620ffb75c13b7d38f9aa859469604f0.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137164/Images/20_a-8dfb67934ee1adbd9631db92a0a4780e.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137164/Images/26_a-889ab24eddcdad9fa060d9cdfb412ea9.JPG

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRX797FV3Bk