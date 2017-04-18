Walk In GYN Care Opens Second Women's Health Center in New York City

Expanded facility conveniently open six days a week to provide range of women's gynecological health services with minimal wait times

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Walk In GYN Care, the pioneer in express gynecological healthcare in New York City, has opened a second facility to meet the growing demand for its specialized services. The new flagship center, located in Astoria, Queens, is the most convenient choice for residents, students, and visitors who wish to see a gynecological professional for emergencies, check-ups, health testing, ultrasounds, birth control, and other services.

Prior to the availability of Walk In GYN Care centers, women with urgent gynecological needs, or those simply looking for prescriptions, tests or a checkup, would need to wait an average four to six weeks for an appointment to see a gynecology professional. Alternatively, they could visit a local emergency room, which typically entails many hours of waiting time, high deductible charges, and an eventual recommendation to follow up with a gynecological professional. Walk In GYN Care centers provide a more appealing choice by offering personalized women's gynecological care and procedures, typically covered by insurance plans, at convenient hours without the need for appointments or lengthy wait times.

"Getting a women's health checkup should be as easy as shopping. You have a problem, you walk in, you have it checked and walk out," said Dr. Adeeti Gupta, a nationally known gynecologist and founder of Walk In GYN Care. "When we opened our maiden center -- which was also the first-ever walk in facility for women's health -- in 2014, it was clear that there was a need for quality walk-in gynecological care. This was especially true in the case of immediate needs, without the wait times and high costs of hospital emergency rooms. We also provide more specialized treatment and advice from highly trained gynecological professionals that cannot be found at routine express care facilities."

Building on the success of Walk In GYN Care's Manhattan office, the new center in the hub of Astoria, Queens, offers clients compassionate care and attention with all the facilities needed for a gynecological checkup and effective treatment. The centers are conveniently open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am till 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm. Both locations are easily accessible via mass transit.

Walk In GYN Care Locations

Manhattan

200 West 57th Street (7th Ave. and 57th St.), Suite 1104

Astoria, Queens

28-18 Astoria Boulevard

phone: (917) 410-6905

email: info@walkingyn.com

www.walkingyn.com

About Dr. Adeeti Gupta

Dr. Adeeti Gupta is an American Board Certified obstetrician and gynecologist in New York, with nearly 15 years of experience. Dr. Gupta has delivered hundreds of babies as an attending OB-GYN, and is known to her patients and colleagues as a compassionate, thoughtful and responsible physician. She was trained in the top ranking medical school and hospital in India, where she was always ranked as the top resident. After successfully completing her residency in New York, Dr. Gupta has been actively involved as a faculty member training OB-GYN residents to become outstanding physicians. She is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Flushing Hospital. She is now focusing on sexual health and wellness in women with a holistic approach.

About Walk In GYN Care

Walk In GYN Care is a growing network of women's Walk-in care facilities that cater to the urgent demand for exceptional, yet flexible, gynecological service in New York City and its suburbs. The centers are open on an extended schedule six days a week, providing compassionate care and attention for women who are unable to obtain urgent appointments with their regular physicians, or who may be visiting from outside the city. Services include ultrasound, Pap smear, contraception, early pregnancy evaluation, STI testing, and well-woman exams. For more details, visit www.walkingyn.com.