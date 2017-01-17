Waller Attorneys Named to Ambulatory M&A Advisor Leading Lawyers List

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Three attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, technology, retail and hospitality industries, have been named to the Ambulatory M&A Advisor annual Leading Lawyers list.

The attorneys are:

Amanda K. Jester, partner and member of Waller's Board of Directors (Austin)

George W. Bishop III, partner (Nashville)

Matthew R. Burnstein, partner and chairman of Waller's Board of Directors (Nashville)

"Our work with healthcare clients has brought many accolades to Waller this year, and we can credit that to our expansive roster of dedicated attorneys," said Ken Marlow, Chair of Waller's nationally recognized Healthcare Department. "We are honored for Amanda, George and Matt to be named to the Leading Lawyers list, as we continue our commitment to serving the healthcare industry."

The Leading Lawyers list designates lawyers who have achieved a high degree of recognition and success within the healthcare transaction field with at least 10 years of experience.

Amanda Jester represents private equity funds, hospitals, free-standing emergency centers, surgery centers, physician practices, dental practices and specialized service providers in mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. Amanda specializes in physician practice mergers and acquisitions and has represented both physician practices and investors in consolidations and private equity platform transactions. Jester graduated with a B.A. in Philosophy from Austin College and earned her J.D. at the University of Chicago Law School.

George Bishop, a former chairman of Waller's Board of Directors, is a nationally recognized healthcare attorney specializing in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and syndications, antitrust matters, healthcare regulatory issues, security offerings and venture capital financings. Bishop has been honored by Best Lawyers, Chambers USA and was named one of the 101 Best Lawyers in Tennessee by Business Tennessee. He earned his B.A., cum laude from the University of the South, his M.A. in Theology from the University of Oxford and his J.D. with highest honors from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Matthew Burnstein specializes in helping large healthcare companies grow through acquisitions and emerging companies seeking capital funding. He has represented three of the five largest ambulatory surgery centers in the nation. Burnstein has additionally been recognized by Chambers USA as a leader in corporate/M&A work and Best Lawyers in the Corporate Law. He earned his B.A., magna cum laude and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University.

About Waller

With more than 225 attorneys in Nashville and Memphis, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Tex., Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.