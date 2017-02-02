Waller Elects Twelve New Partners

SOURCE: Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP
NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, technology, retail and hospitality industries, has elected twelve new partners from the firm's Corporate, Environmental, Finance and Restructuring, Healthcare Regulatory, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Real Estate and practices.
"Waller's newest partners hail from our offices in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee and reflect the firm's depth and experience across a broad range of practice areas and industry teams," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "They exemplify Waller's commitment to client service, and we are both fortunate and honored to welcome this talented group to the partnership."
About Waller
With more than 225 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.
Contact:Sarah Brawner
615-610-0323Sarah.brawner@dvlseigenthaler.com
