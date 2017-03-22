Waller Elects Two Partners to Board of Directors, Names New Chief Business Development Officer

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, technology, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that Katie Stenberg and Ken Marlow were elected to serve on the firm's six-member Board of Directors. Waller also announced the promotion of Morgan Ribeiro to Chief Business Development Officer.

Board of Directors

"The wealth of legal and leadership experience Katie and Ken bring to our Board of Directors will be a tremendous asset to both our clients and our firm," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "This will be Katie's second term on the Board, and she previously led our Finance and Restructuring practice. Equally valuable is the experience that Ken has gained leading our Healthcare Department for the past four years."

Katie Stenberg represents banks, specialty lenders, healthcare companies, and indenture trustees in financial transactions, corporate reorganizations, bankruptcy proceedings, and state and federal court litigation. Her experience spans a wide range of industries, including healthcare, senior living, technology, manufacturing and logistics. She was honored as Banking Lawyer of the Year by the Lawyer Monthly 2016 Women in Law Awards, and she has been profiled as a "Female Powerbroker" by Law 360. Stenberg earned her J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law where she graduated Order of Barristers. She earned her B.A., with distinction, from the University of Nevada. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association and formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Mid-South Commercial Law Institute.

Ken Marlow works primarily in the healthcare industry representing clients in complex transactional matters. He has guided clients through more than 35 acute care hospital transactions with an aggregate value of more than $5 billion. Additionally, he has served as counsel in more than 100 syndications of ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis centers and other outpatient facilities. Marlow chairs Waller's Healthcare Department which comprises more than 125 attorneys who focus their practices on various aspects of healthcare law. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and earned his B.A., cum laude, from Vanderbilt University. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of Leadership Health Care.

Chief Business Development Officer

"Morgan understands our firm and its strategy, people and clients, and she has earned the respect of stakeholders inside and outside the firm," said Burnstein. "With Morgan in the role of CBDO, Waller will capitalize on the momentum we built in the healthcare space under her leadership."

Ribeiro has served as Executive Director of Waller's healthcare department for the past three years. As Waller's Chief Business Development Officer, she will focus on securing new business and growing existing business in a legal marketplace that has grown increasingly competitive in recent years. During her tenure as Executive Director of Waller's healthcare department, the firm significantly expanded its healthcare regulatory compliance and government investigations team with the addition of former Assistant United States Attorneys and high-profile litigation and compliance attorneys from private practice and in-house positions. Waller also increased its representation of tax-exempt and not-for-profit healthcare providers through a number of targeted initiatives including an innovative joint venture with healthcare analysts and other professional services providers to assist rural, community-owned hospitals. Waller also launched a new healthcare blog, WallerHealthcareBlog.com, focusing on regulatory, enforcement and market developments within the industry.

Prior to joining Waller in 2014, Ribeiro served as a Senior Executive Advisor with Nashville-based Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, a strategic healthcare communications firm, where she developed and managed campaigns for healthcare organizations, including tax-exempt and investor-owned hospitals and health systems and start-up healthcare technology companies. Ribeiro earned her B.A. in Communications with a minor in business from Tulane University.

About Waller

