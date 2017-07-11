Waller Receives Top Honors from Modern Healthcare and the American Health Lawyers Association for its Healthcare Practice

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare industry, recently received a top 10 ranking from Modern Healthcare. The law firm, which has more than 230 attorneys across offices in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville, also received "Top Honors" from the American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA).

Waller ranked number seven in Modern Healthcare's 2017 "Largest Healthcare Law Firms" list. The rankings, published in the June 25 issue of the magazine, are awarded based on the number of lawyers at the firms who dedicate at least 50 percent of their time to health law matters.

"With 50 years of experience in the industry, Waller and healthcare law have become synonymous, and we are pleased to have been recognized by the AHLA and Modern Healthcare," said Ken Marlow, chair of Waller's Healthcare Department. "We have the experience to address the needs of our clients in this dynamic and complex industry, and we remain committed to continuing to grow our healthcare practice."

The AHLA also named Waller the nation's fifth largest healthcare law firm, highlighting law firms that have dedicated practices and staff to meet the needs of the healthcare and life science industries and their regulation. This is the eleventh consecutive year Waller has been included in the list.

Waller's healthcare practice includes transactional, regulatory and compliance attorneys who provide advice and counsel on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, physician alignment, Medicare reimbursement issues, Stark and anti-kickback compliance, patient privacy regulations, government investigations, commercial finance and securities, real estate transactions and employment issues.

About Waller

With more than 230 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.