The Wallis, ASCAP and DreamWorks Animation Announce Original Musical Selections for The 2017 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop, in Partnership with DreamWorks Animation and The Wallis

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The 2017 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop, in partnership with DreamWorks Animation and The Wallis, returns to Beverly Hills on February 1 - 2, 2017. The two-day annual workshop gives select composers and lyricists the opportunity to present songs and excerpts of new original musical works in progress for professional critique.

On Wednesday, February 1 at 7:30pm, the workshop session will feature the presentation of two songs from each of four new original musical works-Welcome to Shoofly, Witch's Night Out, The Emperor's Birthday Suit and Lobster Boy. The session will also include professional critique of each song, as well as panel discussions about writing for theater audiences and distinguishing theater songs from pop songs. On Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm, a 45-minute presentation of the new original musical work-in-progress The Ballad of Brightwater will be presented for professional critique with accompanying expert panel discussions. The panels will be composed of prominent musical theater guests including producers, directors, performers and composers. Panelists to be announced.

On Friday, February 3 at 7:30pm, ASCAP Artistic Director and Tony, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt) will be joined by Broadway guest stars for An Evening with Stephen Schwartz: Music & Broadway Memories. Special guests to be announced.

"The ASCAP workshops provide a rare opportunity for emerging artists to present their work to the best in the industry and receive invaluable advice that they can carry with them throughout their careers," said The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "We are thrilled to be a part of this special process with Stephen, ASCAP and DreamWorks."

Ticket Information:

Complimentary tickets for the two-day workshop on February 1 & 2 are now available for reservation by emailing Tickets@TheWallis.org. Requests are limited to two tickets per person for each evening of the workshop. Cancellations must be sent to Tickets@TheWallis.org at least 24 hours in advance of the performance. Tickets must be picked up from The Wallis' on-site will call by 7:00pm each night. Any tickets not picked up by that time may be released to standby patrons.

Single tickets for the Friday, February 3 performance of An Evening with Stephen Schwartz: Music & Broadway Memories are now available for purchase ranging from $25 - $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/Schwartz, call 310.746.4000, or stop by in person at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Ticket prices subject to change.

About the Selections:

The Ballad of Brightwater

Book, Music and Lyrics by Matthew McCollum

Description: Brightwater was a town in West Virginia, named after the untamed river that cut off its people from the rest of Appalachia. A town ruled by two households, both alike in rage and indecency; where the men fought with guns, knives, and wrenches, and the women preferred poison, cloth, river and rope. So when Rosie MacAleese fell in love with the son of her father's nemesis…what on earth did she think would happen? (45-minute excerpt to be presented on Thursday, February 2)

Lobster Boy

Music and Lyrics by David Philp

Book and lyrics by Shelly Goldstein

Description: Based loosely on the real-life story of the world's most notorious freak show attraction "Lobster Boy," a man suffering from Ectrodactyly, a condition that causes his hands and feet to fuse together like lobster claws. This rock & roll "Tale of Two Tents" looks at the bitter rivalry between the members of the Freak Show and the circus performers of the Big Top, which reaches a fever pitch when Lobster Boy's beautiful daughter falls in love with the Big Top's main attraction, The Human Cannonball. (Two songs from the musical to be presented on Wednesday, February 1)

The Emperor's Birthday Suit

Book, Music and Lyrics by Carol Weiss

Description: A reworking of the H.C. Andersen tale combined with two other fables, "Stone Soup" and "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." A vain emperor wants a new suit for his birthday. Two swindlers convince him they'll make him a magical suit that only wise people can see. The emperor and royal court are taken in. The royal princess and her boyfriend ("the boy who cried wolf") finally prove they've been "taken." (Two songs from the musical to be presented on Wednesday, February 1)

Welcome To Shoofly

Book, Lyrics and Music by Justin Anthony Long and Jonny Lee Jr.

Music by Joanna Burns and Amanda Duncan

Description: Figuring out who you are, where you belong and what you're supposed to do with your life is hard, especially after being kicked in the head by a horse and losing all your memories. "Welcome to Shoofly," where the Button M. Britches Annual Shoofly Bakeoff is bigger than Christmas! When a mysterious amnesiac stumbles into Shoofly and threatens to dethrone the reigning champion, the Bakeoff goes awry causing absurd hysteria in the small southern town. Add three cups of fun, a teaspoon of love and a whole lot of heart and you've got all the right ingredients for this wild and charming original musical romp. (Two songs from the musical to be presented on Wednesday, February 1)

Witch's Night Out

Music and Lyrics by Jim Dooley

Book by Rye Mullis

Description: When two imaginative children yearn to become "real" monsters on Halloween, their dream comes true when a witch grants their wish. Transformations, mistaken identities, angry mobs, and dance parties ensue as the Witch teaches everyone about the true meaning of Halloween. (Two songs from the musical to be presented on Wednesday, February 1)

