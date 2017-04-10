Walnut Creek Garage Door Repair Company Precision Garage Door Bay Area Launches New Website for Garage Door Repair, Replacement and Installation

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Walnut Creek garage door repair, replacement and installation company Precision Garage Door Bay Area is pleased to launch their new website. The new website makes it easy for people to schedule service quickly and learn more about the technicians that will be performing the work, which comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

Walnut Creek garage door repair should always be handled by a licensed contractor. Precision Garage Door Bay Area has been helping people in Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Marin for many years. As a market leader and a company that embraces the latest technology they have decided to launch a new website that makes the user experience better. "The new website makes it easy for people to see our 5 star reviews and customer testimonials. It also showcases our Diamond Certified video," says Pat, Owner of Precision Garage Door Bay Area.

Precision Garage Door Bay Area is offering repair coupons, as well as installation and replacement specials. One of the coupons is for $15 off garage door repair. "We get a lot of calls for replacing broken garage door springs. The new coupon covers springs, rollers, panels and any other parts required to complete the job. We can repair any type of garage door problem within reason but in certain situations we have to recommend new garage door installation and we have a special door designer on our website to make it easy to visualize the new door," says Pat.

According to Pat a lot of the calls they get relating to garage door repair in Walnut Creek have to do with how the door is opening or closing. "We get a ton of calls relating to openers or the linkage. Sometimes we can fix them but if the opener is really old it may need to be replaced with a more efficient model." Precision Garage Door Bay Area is also offering $20 off garage door opener replacement. New garage door opener technology makes it possible for consumers to get better performance than before.

For people in Walnut Creek or anywhere in the Bay Area who have old wood doors or doors that are too damaged to repair Precision Garage Door Bay Area offers a complete garage door replacement for $879, some restrictions apply. "The plywood garage doors that were installed a long time ago will fail overtime. We replace and install a brand new, contemporary style door for under a thousand dollars and they look great and improve curb appeal," says Pat of Precision Garage Door Bay Area.

Walnut Creek garage door repair and replacement experts at Precision Garage Door Bay Area have received over 1000 5 star reviews online. They have a solid reputation and they offer immediate assistance for emergency repairs. "We are very proud of the many 5 star reviews we have received from satisfied customers from review sites," says Pat. Precision Garage Door Bay Area has reviews on sites like Yelp, Angie's List, Google and Yahoo. "When we get a review from a customer we did work for who thinks we went above and beyond the call of duty, it gives us a deep satisfaction for the job we do."

Garage door repair in Walnut Creek by Precision Garage Door Bay Area and surrounding cities is available with senior discounts and specials people who have served in the military. "We offer discounts for seniors and military because we have a great deal of respect for our elders and for people who have defended our country," says Pat.

To learn more about the Walnut Creek garage door replacement, maintenance and repair contractors at Precision Garage Door Bay Area please visit their new website. To take advantage of the new coupons or to schedule immediate service with an experienced garage door repair expert now please call 1(866) 949-3722. People are also encouraged to read their many positive online reviews for garage door companies in Walnut Creek. In addition to Walnut Creek, Precision Garage Door Bay Area provides service in all cities within Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Francisco County, San Mateo County and Marin County. They are accredited by the BBB and they are Diamond Certified. Call now for Garage door repair anywhere in the Bay Area.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kswjrOWTrNU

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6arRADI2sns