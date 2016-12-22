Walsh Construction Achieves Substantial Completion of East End Crossing P3

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Walsh Construction, along with joint venture partner Vinci Construction Grands Projets, celebrated the substantial completion of work along the Ohio River Bridges East End Crossing; a 8.5 mile new roadway connecting Southern Indiana with the eastern edge of suburban Louisville, KY.

The East End Crossing features the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, a 2,500-foot main span, twin-tower cable-stayed structure across the Ohio River. The bridge includes two diamond towers rising 300 feet above the river, with 104 stay cables. It also contains a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Additional features of the roadway project include a 1,700-foot twin-bore tunnel, along with associated roadway improvements and other related infrastructure work.

"The success of this project is the result of a shared vision from state officials, community members, and the hundreds of men and women who have worked so safely and tirelessly over the past three years," said Matt Walsh, co-chairman for Walsh Construction. "This project serves as a model for what can be accomplished in the rebuilding of America's infrastructure."

The East End Crossing is being delivered through a public-private partnership (P3), which Indiana Lt. Governor and Governor-elect Eric Holcomb credited to making the East End Crossing a reality.

"After decades of discussion and stalled progress, many people thought we'd never see this moment," Holcomb said. "Now, communities on both sides of the Ohio River will reap the benefit of improved, safe interstate access."

Substantial completion of the East End Crossing will provide several significant benefits to the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, including convenient access for residents and travelers passing through the Louisville area.

Construction of the East End Crossing commenced in June 2013, and more than 3.3 million man-hours were elapsed by the construction team over the project's three year timeline.

Additionally, the project received an Envision® Platinum Sustainability Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure for exceptional achievements in sustainable infrastructure design, construction and operations.

The East End Crossing is part of an overall $2.3 billion Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Program, which included the construction of the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville, also built by Walsh Construction.

