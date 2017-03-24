WALTER INVESTMENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Walter Investment Management Corporation - (WAC)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 15, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Walter Investment Management Corporation ( NYSE : WAC), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 29, 2016 and March 13, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Walter Investment and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 15, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Walter Investment and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2017, Walter Investment disclosed that "[a]s of December 31, 2016, we identified a material weakness in internal controls over operational processes within the transaction level processing of" its subsidiary "Ditech Financial['s] default servicing activities."

On this news, the price of Walter Investment's shares plummeted by over 38%.

