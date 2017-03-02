Wandera launches Windows 10 Mobile support on the tails of Mobile World Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - During Mobile World Congress this week Wandera, a leader in Enterprise Mobile Security and Data Management, announced two important new updates to its integrated product offering.

The first is the exciting launch of Wandera for all Windows 10 Mobile devices.

As a global technology leader, Microsoft is well represented in the enterprise space and its Lumia devices are a popular choice among business customers due to their seamless integration of Windows productivity tools.

This launch extends Wandera's already robust device support capabilities, meaning its powerful security and data management services are now available on over 90% of all corporate device fleets. Organizations with Windows 10 Mobile devices making up any part of its mobile estate will now be able to take advantage of Wandera's unique technology to prevent threats, block known risk categories and manage data consumption.

"It's great to be able to extend the benefits of Wandera across a wider range of devices," said Michael Covington, VP Product Strategy at Wandera. "The addition of Windows 10 Mobile to our line-up allows us to broaden our coverage and gives enterprises greater visibility across their mobile fleets. Providing a unified solution is something we take very seriously, so it's fantastic to be among the first to bring this to the market."

Keep an eye out for Wandera on the Microsoft App Store. To find out more, get in contact with your account manager or request a demonstration at wandera.com/demo.

That's not the only big product news coming from the San Francisco-based mobility firm. Also announced is Wandera's new, deeper integration with MobileIron, the security backbone for the digital enterprise.

This move offers MobileIron's customer base streamlined access to Wandera's Enterprise Mobile Security solution. This technology is built on Wandera's pioneering web gateway for mobile, offering enterprises with Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) capabilities that span all four areas of protection as identified in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions. This protection is extended by powerful Content Filtering features, allowing organizations to manage unapproved device usage and reduce data exposures proactively.

"We've worked closely with Wandera to give our mutual customers a better way to integrate and deliver threat prevention services," said Ojas Rege, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, MobileIron. "This additional integration builds upon a strong partnership with Wandera and delivers on our goal to simplify the mobile security lifecycle for our users."

The partnership already facilitated simplified deployment of Wandera's service via the App Push functionality. With the enablement of over-the-air deployment, this feature has been improved significantly, with no input from the end-user required and no interruption to the user's experience.

To find out more, contact your Wandera or MobileIron account manager, or request a demonstration at wandera.com/demo.

