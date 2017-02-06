Wandera powering into 2017 with exponential company growth

Eight million threats blocked last year for over 500 enterprise customers including six of the world's top 10 consulting firms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Wandera, the leader in Enterprise Mobile Security and Data Management, has today announced that the company continues to experience rapid growth across its key business segments.

The vendor provides enterprises with one of the most sophisticated mobile security solutions available, comprised of Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Content Filtering functionality.

Recently, Wandera was identified in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions as one of only a select few vendors that provide capabilities across all four key areas for MTD: behavior anomaly detection, vulnerability assessment, network security and app scans.

Additionally, Wandera received recognition by other leading analysts including IDC, Forrester and 451 Research.

Wandera received industry accolades including Mobile Security Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards and the Mobile Security Award at the Security Excellence Awards.

The last year Wandera blocked over eight million threats for over 500 enterprise customers. The company added some of the world's best-known brands, including Frontier Airlines, DLA Piper and Santander and is trusted by six of the world's top 10 consulting firms, and increased its number of Fortune 500 clients fivefold.

Wandera built new alliance partnerships with leading global operators such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, British Telecom, Three, Optus and Orange.

With more than 22 billion web requests being processed annually, Wandera continues to see significant numbers of PII leaks, phishing and man-in-the middle attacks, with a threat growth of over 60% per annum.

Demonstrating the unreported scale of this issue, Wandera recently released a research report after detecting more than 200 data leaks from widely used apps and mobile websites. The company described the findings as the "Panama Papers of mobile leaks."

Wandera scanned over 700,000 unique apps last year and tracked more than 12 million unique web domains -- double the coverage in 2015.

The company's revenues have doubled year-on-year and it continues to invest in the acquisition of talent to expand and bolster its product capabilities.

The company's team has expanded by more than 60 percent, with a global office footprint spanning San Francisco, London, Brno, Athens and Tel Aviv.

For more information: www.wandera.com