SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Wanderport Corporation ( OTC : WDRP), is pleased to announce that the Company continues to receive positive and encouraging feedback on taste and quality of its Sapa Coffee™, along with a growing number of regular product reorders. The Company is now maintaining a readily available inventory to meet demand, and has strategized to introduce two enticing new hemp coffee flavors set to be unveiled next month including a premium decaf blend.

In addition to its current line of hemp blends, the Company will also be introducing a specialty CBD line with two tasty flavors. These blends will also be available in February.

As the Company prepares to make an impact with its growing product line, plans include collaborating with licensed business partners to introduce a line of THC infused coffee, a market with outstanding growth potential.

In addition, the Company plan to market and sell a select line of its coffee along with other products on Amazon and other market places, once it fulfilled the necessary requirements.

"Seeking to deliver an enhanced coffee drinking experience, we continue to explore blends that will yield the delicious bold, smooth and balanced flavors that will energize the daily routine with an enjoyable boost and fueling busy lifestyles of our growing number of enthusiasts," stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation. "We are excited to add four new blends to our existing line and are confident that they will be very well received," added Seidman.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

Sapa Coffee™ Online Store: www.sapacoffee.com

Hemp Oil Supplement: www.hempnjuice.com

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company's stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.