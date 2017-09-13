Wanderport Corporation to Introduce Hemp Tea and Single Serve Coffee

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Wanderport Corporation ( OTC : WDRP), is pleased to announce that the company will be expanding its industry footprint with the addition of a quality line of hemp infused tea selections. Launching the product line with an initial two to three flavors, management plans to deliver top quality specialty hemp and CBD blends to the robust market of tea consumers.

As the second most widely consumed beverage worldwide, approximately 1.5 million pounds of tea is consumed in the US every day, creating a demand to import an average of 540 million pounds of tea to the US annually. This segment of the beverage industry is projected to reach $19 billion in the US by 2020.

"When combined with forecasts for CBD's projected growth, it becomes evident that the premium infused tea sector of our operation has tremendous potential for significant growth, while single serving sized specialty coffee selections bring our distinct hemp and CBD coffee blends to a substantial convenience driven segment of the coffee industry," stated Ty Cha, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

Forbes.com recently reported that "The Hemp Business Journal" had estimated that the CBD market will grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources, a 700% increase from 2016.

With an estimated 25% of United States households owning single serve coffee brewers, management has high expectation for how this singular serving size sector can thrive. Wanderport's current premium line of Sapa Coffee™ hemp blends include Colombian, Colombian Decaf, Italian Roast Espresso, French Vanilla and Hazelnut flavors. The specialty CBD coffee line consists of Colombian, Colombian Decaf, and Italian Roast Espresso flavors, with 300mg of CBD per 12 oz bag.

Recently the Company announced that demand continues to strengthen for Wanderport, with considerable gains in retail order flow both on and offline. The Company hemp and CBD coffee blends continue to gain acceptance, fueled by growing momentum from re-occurring sales coupled with broadening dispensary and retail distribution. Orders from Amazon and other online shops have resulted in a steady increase in sales.

For the near future, the Company plans to expand its current product line with premium hemp and CBD food & beverage selections, nutritional supplements, and a top-quality line of body care products.

The Company has initiated a collaboration effort with its partner Sipp Industries ( OTC : SIPC) on a beverage and will update all shareholders as material progress is made.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides high quality and competitively priced hemp based products, bulk hemp, CBD supplies, co-packing and private labeling services.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality hemp coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

