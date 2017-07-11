WANdisco announces the release of WANdisco Fusion for Backup

SOURCE: WANdisco, Plc.
SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication™, is pleased to announce several strategic customers have begun beta testing WANdisco Fusion's new Backup functionality as part of their existing contract with WANdisco.
WANdisco Fusion for Backup features improved functionality for customers including:
Other leading market solutions for backup need:
David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of WANdisco, commented:
"The rapid growth of mission-critical applications means companies cannot afford the risk of downtime and data loss. WANdisco Fusion continues to be the only solution available which can guarantee zero RTO in the event of an outage across multiple locations using our patented active data replication technology."
About WANdisco
WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need.
For additional information, please visit www.wandisco.com.
For further information, please contact:WANdisco, Plc. Alexandra Gee VP Marketing & Communications Email contact
