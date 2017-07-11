WANdisco announces the release of WANdisco Fusion for Backup

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication™, is pleased to announce several strategic customers have begun beta testing WANdisco Fusion's new Backup functionality as part of their existing contract with WANdisco.

WANdisco Fusion for Backup features improved functionality for customers including:

No backup-dedicated storage: WANdisco Fusion for Backup, unlike other solutions, does not require dedicated hardware leading to greater cost savings and ROI

WANdisco Fusion for Backup, unlike other solutions, does not require dedicated hardware leading to greater cost savings and ROI No scheduled backup period: Changes to data are recorded wherever they occur with automatic recovery in case of an outage from any point in time

Changes to data are recorded wherever they occur with automatic recovery in case of an outage from any point in time Opt-in backup: An administrator can select subsets of content for backup to minimize costs

An administrator can select subsets of content for backup to minimize costs Low overhead: Adding backup capabilities to a specific location imposes no additional overhead on regular Fusion operations for the source system

Adding backup capabilities to a specific location imposes no additional overhead on regular Fusion operations for the source system Cross-target backups: Users can back up content to other Fusion supported environments, including from on-premises to cloud object storage such as Amazon S3 or Glacier

Users can back up content to other Fusion supported environments, including from on-premises to cloud object storage such as Amazon S3 or Glacier No administrator overhead: No additional time for maintenance is required once backup functionality has been enabled

No additional time for maintenance is required once backup functionality has been enabled Co-existence: Fusion Backup works with regular Fusion continuous active-active replication

Other leading market solutions for backup need:

Dedicated hardware for backup: Other solutions need dedicated resources for backup with no option of running analytics on data on these clusters

Other solutions need dedicated resources for backup with no option of running analytics on data on these clusters Scheduled backups: Other solutions require scheduled backups which either take a manual copy of the file system using DistCp or HDFS snapshots. Neither solution matches the functionality of active-active replication which enables continuous backup.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of WANdisco, commented:

"The rapid growth of mission-critical applications means companies cannot afford the risk of downtime and data loss. WANdisco Fusion continues to be the only solution available which can guarantee zero RTO in the event of an outage across multiple locations using our patented active data replication technology."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need.

For additional information, please visit www.wandisco.com.