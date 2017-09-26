SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), a world leader in Active Data Replication® today announced its patented technology, WANdisco Fusion®, is fully integrated with Microsoft Azure HDInsight. Microsoft Azure customers can now add WANdisco Fusion to an Azure HDInsight cluster via a single-click installation from within the Azure Marketplace to provide continuous replication of selected data at scale between multiple Big Data and Cloud environments. With guaranteed data consistency and continuous availability, customers will now have easy access to the cost-saving benefits of Fusion's hybrid architecture for on-demand data analytics and offsite disaster recovery. Other benefits of WANdisco Fusion® for Azure HDInsight include:

Cost saving: WANdisco Fusion®, unlike other solutions, does not require dedicated hardware or storage systems leading to greater cost savings and ROI. Users can take full advantage of their on-premises data in Azure, leveraging the performance, cost and functionality benefits it provides immediately.

No downtime and no business disruption : Data is replicated as soon as change occurs, regardless of where those changes are initiated, with guaranteed consistency.

Cross-target replication: Users can replicate data to other Fusion supported on-premises and cloud environments, allowing data to span HDFS, object storage and other systems.

Opt-in replication: An administrator can select subsets of content for replication, with fine-grained control over where data reside.

No administrator overhead: Replication is continuous and automatic, recovering from intermittent network or system failures automatically so that the need for administration oversight is eliminated.

"Enterprises increasingly need to move large volumes of data across both on-premises and cloud environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no disruption to normal business operations," said David Richards, Co-founder and CEO of WANdisco.

"With WANdisco Fusion® Microsoft customers will now be able get the most value from their data without wasting budget on idle backup servers and while also meeting strict service level agreements across Big Data and Cloud deployments."

"The integration of WANdisco Fusion with Microsoft Azure HDInsight enables organizations to meet stringent data availability and compliance requirements," said Bharat Sandhu, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft AI at Microsoft Corp. "At the same time, customers are able to seamlessly move production data at petabyte scale from on-premises big data deployments to Microsoft Azure."

Azure HDInsight is the only fully-managed cloud Apache Hadoop and Spark offering that gives you optimized open-source analytic clusters for Spark, Hive, MapReduce, HBase, Storm, Kafka, and Microsoft R Server backed by a 99.9% SLA. Customers can deploy these big data technologies and ISV applications as managed clusters with enterprise-level security and monitoring.

