SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), a world leader in Active Data Replication™ and Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its patented technology, WANdisco Fusion®, is one of the first Big Data solutions to be made available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Applications customers can now purchase WANdisco Fusion via a consumption-based pricing model to continuously replicate selected data at scale between multiple Big Data and Cloud environments with data consistency and continuous availability, regardless of where data is ingested or changed.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

Inclusion in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace follows WANdisco Fusion's verification as an enterprise-grade solution able to meet Oracle's Maximum Availability Architecture best practices blueprint for optimizing high availability and disaster recovery at low cost and complexity. The status was secured after rigorous testing by professional services firm Accenture.

David Richards, Chief Executive and Interim Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"The availability of WANdisco Fusion on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace makes it even easier for Oracle customers to access Fusion, expanding our potential addressable market and in turn giving Oracle customers easy access to the cost-saving benefits of Fusion's hybrid architecture for on-demand data analytics and offsite disaster recovery, whilst helping ensure strict service level agreements are met across Big Data and Cloud deployments."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data gives them the real insight they need.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

