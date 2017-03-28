WANdisco launches new version of WANdisco Fusion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), the market leader in Active Data Replication™, is pleased to announce the release of WANdisco Fusion® 2.10. WANdisco Fusion® 2.10 adds support for seamless data replication at petabyte scale from Network File Systems (NFS) for NetApp devices to any mix of on-premises and cloud environments.

NetApp devices are now able to continue processing normal operations while WANdisco Fusion® allows data to replicate in phases with guaranteed consistency and no disruption to target environments, including those of cloud storage providers. This new capability supports hybrid cloud use cases for on-demand burst-out processing for data analytics and offsite disaster recovery with no downtime and no data loss.

"Global enterprises increasingly need to move large volumes of data at speed across both on-premises and cloud environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no disruption to normal business operations," said David Richards, co-founder and CEO of WANdisco. "The release of WANdisco Fusion® 2.10 extends our patented technology to Network File Systems on NetApp devices enabling our customers to get the most out of their hardware without wasting budget on idle back up servers. With data stored on-premises expected to quintuple by 2020 and 92% of workloads to be processed by cloud data centres at that time1, the continued evolution of WANdisco Fusion® ensures our customers are able to get the most value from their data."

Availability

WANdisco Fusion 2.10 is available now. Visit wandisco.com to learn more about its new benefits and new capabilities at: wandisco.com/product/network-file-systems.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises datacentres with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle. We also work directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data gives them the real insight they need.

