WANdisco secures first contract in Healthcare sector

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication™, is pleased to announce it has secured a new contract with a major American healthcare corporation serving 50 million Americans in all 50 states (the "Client") for the deployment of WANdisco Fusion® ("Fusion"), the Company's patented Big Data and Cloud product. The contract was secured directly by WANdisco on a 3-year subscription license agreement.

The Client plans to deploy business-critical strategic patient data across a new Big Data/Cloud infrastructure which has stringent requirements around continuous availability of the applications and data. Fusion was therefore selected as it was the only enterprise-level solution that could transfer the large volumes of continuously changing critical patient data generated by the Client to the Cloud without impacting its availability and consistency.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of WANdisco, commented:

"We are delighted to have secured our first customer in the healthcare sector, a large and highly prized target market for our business. We already have agreements with customers in the automotive, government, retail and finance sectors -- and we believe the demand for Fusion doesn't stop there.

"What is also particularly pleasing is that to secure a contract with a healthcare business, where downtime and disruption to critical patient data is not an option, is further validation of not only our technology, but also our ability to manage unprecedented volumes of active, transactional data."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need.

For additional information, please visit www.wandisco.com.