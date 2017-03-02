WANdisco supports EU funded project tackling dementia

SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - WANdisco ( LSE : WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication™, is pleased to announce it is supporting a major European project, led by the University of Sheffield, which could make it easier for doctors to spot the early signs of dementia.

The Dementia Research Enabled by IT project, VPH-DARE@IT, seeks to learn more about the interaction of genetic, non-genetic and environmental factors thought to cause dementia through the analysis of large quantities of behavioral, genetic, environmental and clinical data. The project is using WANdisco's patented Fusion technology to move large volumes of continuously changing structured and unstructured data between eight different cloud providers so it can be analyzed by more than 950 applications. The researchers hope to be able to combine this data with novel biomarkers to provide new and feasible ways to screen for dementia before symptoms appear.

Professor Alex Frangi, lead project coordinator, said, "This project wouldn't be possible without moving around large volumes of continually changing data. We need to do this in a distributed manner and for that we are using cloud technology and WANdisco Fusion. There is no other solution on the market that can move such active data and do it with guaranteed consistency."

David Richards, CEO and Co-founder of WANdisco, said, "We have the only solution in the world that can move active data to the cloud with no interruption to service so that data can be analyzed very quickly. It is great to see our technology being used in projects which could make a positive difference to people lives."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication™. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle. We also work directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data gives them the real insight they need.

About VPH-DARE@IT

The Dementia Research Enabled by IT project -- VPH-DARE@IT -- is a Virtual Physiological Human initiative funded through the European Union. There are a total of 20 partners including from the UK The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust, The University of Oxford, University College London, Imperial College London, Kings' College London. Also involved are companies and research establishments from Finland, France, Germany, Norway, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. For more information www.vph-dare.eu

About University of Sheffield Center for Computational Imaging and Simulation Technologies in Biomedicine

CISTIB is an international and interdisciplinary research center in department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Sheffield. It focuses on the development of computational medical imaging. and simulation techniques, with emphasis on angiology, cardiology, neurology and orthopedics. The group's main objective is the consolidation of a solid scientific base regarding the acquisition, analysis, and post processing of medical images and simulations. For more information www.cistib.org