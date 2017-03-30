Warner Bros. Consumer Products and King Ice Launch a Batman Inspired Streetwear Jewelry Line

King Ice to release 16 pieces of its official Batman Jewelry collection at WonderCon, products that feature a streetwear-inspired look for the iconic DC Super Hero

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - King Ice, a leading men's streetwear brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, will release a series of pendants inspired by DC's Batman, from Batarangs and the Bat emblem to the Dark Knight's cowl and The Joker inspired pendants. Each pendant borrows inspiration from the various eras of Batman's history, stretching from the original television show from the 60s to The Dark Knight's most recent video game appearances.

King Ice looked to infuse its streetwear look by using AAA, handset stones, and opting to use gold and rhodium plating to create its pendants. The collection aims to provide a diverse offering of choices from the various eras, providing options that will appeal to fans from every generation.

According to co-owner Cuong Diep, "This Batman inspired collection has given us a chance to combine King Ice's streetwear edge with one of Warner Bros. Consumer Products' most well-known DC brands."

Each piece belonging to the official Batman collection uses a 3-D design to create its detail and look. The collection features two types of pendants: stainless steel pieces that include carbon fiber and no stones and traditional gold-plated pieces that include AAA stones that come individually handset along a micro-pave setting. Each pendant will feature a 2.5mm, stainless steel Franco necklace that like the pendants use ionic-plating to add either gold or rhodium plating.

King Ice will release its Batman inspired streetwear Jewelry Line at WonderCon, please visit booth 162 to see the collection.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

About KING ICE

KING ICE is a street wear lifestyle brand based in LA. It offers original, 3D designed jewelry and accessories featuring street-inspired themes. The brand has gone onto develop and create official jewelry lines for celebrities such as Snoop Dogg; television shows, such as "Empire," and ESPN.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s17)