Waseco Announces Technical Advisory Committee

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Waseco Resources Inc. (Waseco or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WRI)(FRANKFURT:WSE) is pleased to announce the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee to assist in the assessment of its existing projects as well as in reviewing other related mineral property submissions. Joining the Technical Committee are:
Company President, Richard Williams, commented that "this is a tremendous pool of geological knowledge and experience. We are extremely fortunate and honoured that they are making the time to assist us in our program development."
The initial focus will be on conducting an in-depth review and analysis of the Battle Mountain Ridge project in Nevada, where the Company has recently completed a drilling program. The property is strategically located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, immediately adjacent to Newmont's Trenton Canyon Mine.
