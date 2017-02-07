Waseco Announces Technical Advisory Committee

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Waseco Resources Inc. (Waseco or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WRI)(FRANKFURT:WSE) is pleased to announce the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee to assist in the assessment of its existing projects as well as in reviewing other related mineral property submissions. Joining the Technical Committee are:

Brian Arkell - B.Sc. Geo, M.S. Econ Geo. Mr. Arkell brings over 30 years of world-wide experience in team building in base, precious metals, coal and uranium operations and exploration. Featured among his many accomplishments is an extensive international career with Newmont Mining Corporation.





B.Sc. Geo, M.S. Econ Geo. Mr. Arkell brings over 30 years of world-wide experience in team building in base, precious metals, coal and uranium operations and exploration. Featured among his many accomplishments is an extensive international career with Newmont Mining Corporation. A. Lee Barker - P.Eng., P. Geol. Mr. Barker brings over 40 years of international mineral exploration and development experience. For the past few years, Mr. Barker has been the Qualified Person under National Policy 43-101, overseeing the reporting of results from the Company's Battle Mountain Ridge gold project in Nevada. Mr. Barker is also the current President and CEO of Sparton Resources Inc.





P.Eng., P. Geol. Mr. Barker brings over 40 years of international mineral exploration and development experience. For the past few years, Mr. Barker has been the Qualified Person under National Policy 43-101, overseeing the reporting of results from the Company's Battle Mountain Ridge gold project in Nevada. Mr. Barker is also the current President and CEO of Sparton Resources Inc. Gary O'Connor - B.Sc. Geo, Geophysics & Environmental Studies. Mr. O'Connor also brings over 30 years of mineral exploration and development experience, having worked on all continents of the world. He is currently the Vice-President of Dundee Resources, where he is responsible for the technical due diligence and review of resource projects for the corporation.





B.Sc. Geo, Geophysics & Environmental Studies. Mr. O'Connor also brings over 30 years of mineral exploration and development experience, having worked on all continents of the world. He is currently the Vice-President of Dundee Resources, where he is responsible for the technical due diligence and review of resource projects for the corporation. Alexander Po - B.Sc. Mining Engineering, M. Engr. Mining Geo. Mr. Po brings over 45 years of mineral exploration and development experience, including extensive work in Nevada, Canada, the Philippines and Guyana. Mr. Po recently retired from Guyana Goldfields Inc., where he led the team in the delineation of the Aurora Gold Mine.

Company President, Richard Williams, commented that "this is a tremendous pool of geological knowledge and experience. We are extremely fortunate and honoured that they are making the time to assist us in our program development."

The initial focus will be on conducting an in-depth review and analysis of the Battle Mountain Ridge project in Nevada, where the Company has recently completed a drilling program. The property is strategically located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, immediately adjacent to Newmont's Trenton Canyon Mine.

Waseco Resources Inc.

Richard Williams, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.