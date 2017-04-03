Washington Dulles Airport Marriott unveils extensive guest room renovation

Hotel near Dulles Airport features redesigned accommodations, first-class amenities

DULLES, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - The Washington Dulles Airport Marriott is pleased to introduce comprehensive renovations to the property's 368 guest rooms and suites that offer travelers a first-class experience a mere shuttle ride away from Dulles Airport.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience our reimagined guest accommodations," said General Manager Christopher Coles. "Our goal is to provide travelers with a relaxing escape while reenergizing them during their time away from home, so we are excited for them to experience these transformative enhancements."

The rooms at the hotel near Dulles Airport have been renovated with décor and amenities that exude modern flair. Furniture is both stylish and functional, while new beds topped with crisp linens and fluffy pillows offer a comforting retreat after a day of meetings, sightseeing or travel. Other thoughtful updates include plenty of outlets and USB ports for today's devices, a mini fridge and coffee maker in every room, 49-inch flat-screen TVs in all rooms and 55-inch flat-screen TVs in every suite. Additionally, guest connectivity remains a priority, enhanced by cutting-edge wireless Internet that enables access to premium entertainment platforms such as Netflix and Hulu, among others.

The Washington Dulles Airport Marriott promises a comfortable stay within an exciting destination. In addition to the IAD hotel's completely renovated guest accommodations, sleek bathrooms offer plush towels and premium THANN bath products.

Guests of the hotel near IAD are invited to get their hearts pumping in the on-site, 24-hour fitness center, which includes cardiovascular equipment and free weights. The tranquil indoor pool and seasonal outdoor pool offer a refreshing dip after a day of travel or local exploring; basketball court, softball field, horse shoes, and sand volleyball offer diverse options for outdoor recreation.

Tantalizing dining options await guests in a warm, casual ambiance at the property's signature Aviate Bar & Grille, which features classic American cuisine with a modern twist. Start the day right with the eatery's all-American breakfast buffet or à la carte menu, which feature made-to-order omelets, breakfast meats and fresh pastries. Later, grab a quick lunch of hearty baked onion soup and crisp spinach strawberry salad, followed by a dinner of pan-seared salmon, grilled skirt steak, chicken schnitzel and roasted vegetable ravioli.

Meanwhile, the property's 24-hour Fresh Bites features handmade, locally-sourced food without the fuss. All orders include eco-friendly utensils, napkins, and cups -- everything guests need to enjoy a meal in their room or on the go.

Planning an event in the DC metro area? The Washington Dulles Airport Marriott offers an exceptional venue for wedding receptions or corporate events, featuring on-site event coordinators, award-winning service and 13,000 square feet of flexible, contemporary space just a short distance to Dulles Airport, the renowned Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Space Museum, Reston Town Center and the Dulles Town Center.

About the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott

The Washington Dulles Airport Marriott provides a memorable backdrop for every visit. Featuring a complimentary shuttle to and from all airport terminals at Washington Dulles International Airport, the IAD hotel welcomes guests with attentive service, elegant, well-designed hotel rooms and suites and an array of useful perks to help you optimize your stay. Each one of the property's renovated hotel rooms is outfitted with a flat-screen TV, spacious work desk, deluxe bedding and modern décor. On-site amenities are abundant: The hotel offers fantastic dining at its signature restaurant, as well as a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and complimentary on-site parking. Meeting and event planners will appreciate the property's expansive and sophisticated event space, as well as a prime hotel location less than half a mile away from Dulles Airport. Book your visit to the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott to discover the difference.