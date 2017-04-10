The Washington Redskins and the Islands of the Bahamas to Host Doug Williams and Legends Celebrity Weekend

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - The Washington Redskins and the Islands of the Bahamas will host their inaugural Doug Williams and Legends Weekend June 8 through June 11 at the Melia Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas. The extended weekend will feature Redskins alumni and cheerleaders in an exciting lineup of events at this premier sports and relaxation destination.

Packages are currently available for purchase. Interested guests can register at http://dwbahamasweekend.com/#choose-your-package.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting the Redskins Celebrity Weekend series," said Doug Williams, Redskins Super Bowl XXII MVP. "Getting the chance to spend time with Redskins fans in The Bahamas is unprecedented, and I can't wait to see what the Islands have to offer."

The Doug Williams and Legends Celebrity Weekend will become an annual event to bring innovative connectivity to the world. It will serve as an intimate setting for interaction with professional athletes, political leaders, entrepreneurs, media and fans.

"We have the wonderful opportunity to host our first ever Weekend in The Bahamas with Doug Williams and his former teammates," said Terry Bateman, Washington Redskins Executive Vice President. "We hope our fans will join us in this fun-filled weekend, and experience the relaxing and beautiful Islands of The Bahamas."

"The Bahamas are a mecca for sports tourism and we are excited about this partnership," said Obie H. Wilchcombe, Minister of Tourism for The Islands of The Bahamas. "We look forward to sharing our nation's turquoise waters, rich cuisine, culture and the warm hospitality of our people with fans of the Washington Redskins."

Special events include golf on a world-class course, local tours, beach parties, water sports, football and cheerleading clinics, a sunset cruise and more. Packages for the weekend include round-trip airfare from the Washington area airports, 4 days and 3 nights of hotel accommodations, ground transportation and admission to all events.

For more information about the Doug Williams and Legends Celebrity Weekend, visit www.dwbahamasweekend.com.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS

Headquartered at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, and owned by Daniel Snyder, the historic Washington Redskins Football Club has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves in Massachusetts, the team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933 and relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1937. Since then, the team has become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with 10 others who also were Redskins) and becoming the first team in the NFL with an official marching band and fight song, "Hail to the Redskins." The Redskins have been owned by Dan Snyder since 1999, and beginning in 1997, began playing their home games at FedExField in Landover, Md.

ABOUT THE ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS

The Islands of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone from Nassau and Paradise Island to Grand Bahama to The Abaco Islands, The Exuma Islands, Harbour Island, Long Island and others. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world's best golfing, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember, It's Better in The Bahamas! For more information on travel packages, activities and accommodations, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit http://www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

