Wastewater Treatment System Makes a Splash at WaterPro Conference

NIAGARA FALLS, ON--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Tecvalco Ltd. and Soneera Water presented the revolutionary MemFree Wastewater Treatment System at WaterPro in September, and people are still talking about it.

The 45-minute presentation, delivered by Soneera's president Darrel Behan on September 20th, drew a crowd of 58 registered attendees. They came from all over the United States. In audience were representatives from numerous U.S. municipalities as well as engineers from various state Rural Water Associations (RWA). The question and answer session after the presentation ran so long that the group was ushered out to make room for the next presentation.

One RWA from Wisconsin has already expressed interest in having Tecvalco go to their state to perform training and education sessions on the MemFree's capabilities. A RWA from California noted that the MemFree has the potential to provide many of their smaller communities with a cost-effective option. One RWA from Pennsylvania has discussed the opportunities in frac water treatment.

WaterPro Conference is held each year by the National Rural Water Association. This year it was held in Reno, Nevada from September 18th to September 20th, and showcased products ranging from water and wastewater utility systems, innovative technology, new regulations, and much more.

The MemFree Wastewater System

Soneera Water's MemFree system was invented in Australia by Dr. Vivian Robinson. After years of research, Dr. Robinson called this breakthrough technology "electroflocculation," and his white paper on the process has been published by several global scientific magazines as the reference paper on the technology. Dr. Robinson's patented technology is the first, and to date only, successful application of this methodology in a continuous flow commercial environment. Soneera Water and Tecvalco Ltd. are the only companies licensed to market and maintain this technology in North America.

The MemFree technology has found acceptance and success in the Australian market, and was first introduced in North America in 2014 through a pilot project in Arizona. Once it was proven at a variety of wastewater installations, and its U.S. patent was issued in August of 2015, Soneera Water LLC started marketing it in the United States.

The Soneera Wastewater System is a membrane-free, continuous flow electroflocculation system that can treat up to 750 cubic metres of water per day using a single system module. It uses very small amounts of power, ranging typically from 0.03 to 0.07 Kwh/m3, and uses roughly one-fifth the physical footprint of a traditional treatment facility. There are no chemicals added to process, however, with the addition of a chlorine drip and a UV system, the technology can produce potable drinking water from raw sewage. It is capable of cleaning 97 to 99 per cent of all wastewater types, and treats to the nano-filtration level. It is an automated system that is remotely monitored and programmed.

TECVALCO LTD.

Tecvalco Ltd. is a premier distribution and manufacturing company, with staff across Canada. Incorporated in 1980, the company has a history of being integral in the development of the energy industry in Canada. Recently, the company acquired key assets from Grit Industries Inc., including the 93,000 square foot manufacturing facility in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Tecvalco also operates offices out of: Lloydminster, Saskatchewan; Rockledge, Florida; and has their head office in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

