Watch What You Say, Vancouver! Shaw BlueSky TV Offers TV Like Never Before

- Voice-activated remote makes it easier than ever for customers to navigate and discover content. By simply saying a program title, an actor's name, or even a famous quote from a movie, customers can immediately enjoy what they want to watch. - Sports fans will never miss a thing with BlueSky TV. With real-time scores, standings, player stats, and the ability to follow their favourite teams, Shaw BlueSky TV takes viewers deeper into the action. - Shaw BlueSky TV's specialized KidsZone is filled with age-appropriate content, making it the all-in-one TV experience for kids, while providing parents with peace of mind thanks to the easy-to-use parental controls, and program descriptions written for parents by parents.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A) today announced the Vancouver launch of Shaw BlueSky TV™, the new best-in-class premium television product that you control with a game-changing voice remote.

Launched recently in Calgary, Shaw BlueSky TV is redefining TV with more product and feature benefits than any other service available in Canada today.

"Shaw BlueSky TV is already changing the way customers watch TV in Calgary." said Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. "We are now pleased to bring the premium service to hundreds of thousands of families and homes in the Lower Mainland, and give them the television experience they can't get anywhere else. Just say it, then see it."

Powered by the technology of Comcast's next generation X1 platform, Shaw BlueSky TV combines an industry-leading, easy-to-use interface featuring voice-activated navigation, with content recommendations, customized apps, and social media features. With Shaw BlueSky TV, customers have access to all of their favourite content in one place including live programming, PVR recordings, on-demand shows, and TV Everywhere services.

The revolutionary feature of Shaw BlueSky TV is its next generation voice-activated search functionality. Using intuitive voice commands, users can search for content by actor, genre or famous movie quote, or simply ask "what's trending" to activate Shaw BlueSky TV's database of popular selections. The days of aimlessly scrolling through channels are in the past.

Parents will love the KidsZone, which features age-appropriate content, easy-to-use parental controls, and program descriptions written by parents for parents to help provide peace-of-mind when little ones are using the voice remote and browsing.

Sports fans will never miss a goal, touchdown, run, stat, or score with the customizable BlueSky TV sports experience. Shaw BlueSky TV's built-in sports app gets the sports fan closer to the action with the ability to set and record games of their favourite teams, get robust standings, in-game player stats, and next-generation playback that highlights important plays. If you're a sports fan, Shaw BlueSky TV is a must-have.

Shaw BlueSky TV is now available for Shaw customers in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Combined with Shaw WideOpen Internet 150 and the FreeRange TV app, BlueSky TV gives customers access to Shaw's superior speeds and products on demand. Whether riding the SkyTrain, out on the town, or enjoying downtime at home, enjoy your content where you want, when you want.

BlueSky TV with WideOpen Internet 150 is available for as low as $99.90 per month for the first 12 months as part of a two-year ValuePlan.

More information can be found at www.shaw.ca/blueskytv.

Shaw BlueSky TV™ is a trademark of Shaw.

MEDIA LINKS:

B-roll of customers using Shaw BlueSky TV is available at: http://bit.ly/2j7nchm

Hi-res images related to Shaw BlueSky TV are available at: http://bit.ly/2jv0DQv, http://bit.ly/2jiFXvM, and http://bit.ly/2j14GVo.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca