Watchfire Signs Showcases Sports Signage and Enhanced Content Management at International Sign Association Show, April 20-22

Watchfire will celebrate its 85 year history; bid adieu to John Kunze

DANVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Watchfire Signs, a leading manufacturer of outdoor LED signs and digital billboards, will showcase its innovations in digital sports signage and content management software, and will celebrate its 85-year history at this year's ISA Sign Expo, April 20-22, in Las Vegas.

At Booth #1945, Watchfire will feature its capabilities and recent successes in the sports market, a growing area of business. "Sports venues from small to major are discovering the benefits that digital displays bring to the fan experience," said Ian White, Watchfire Signs sports market director. "Watchfire Signs is increasingly becoming the manufacturer of choice for sports venues looking to entertain fans and increase revenue by installing a high quality and reliable digital sign."

Watchfire also will feature Ignite OPx 2, Watchfire's proprietary content management software. Ignite OPx 2 now features complimentary EasyArt files that enable sign owners to easily create messages and seamlessly manage them on multiple signs. EasyArt includes more than 1,000 free still and animated graphic images. Ignite's cloud-based system provides users new EasyArt pieces all year long.

In 2017, Watchfire celebrates 85 years of business in the outdoor signage industry. Since Watchfire's founding, the company has built a business based on quality manufacturing, reliable products and strong relationships with dealers and customers.

"It is fitting that during our 85-year milestone we also celebrate the retirement of John Kunze, who many at ISA think of as 'Mr. Watchfire,'" said Steve Harriott, CEO of Watchfire Signs. "This will be John's last ISA show since he joined Watchfire in 1991, and an opportunity for many colleagues to wish him well before he retires in September. John has done so much to build Watchfire. We will all miss him."

Watchfire will showcase its expertise in sports signage and conduct demonstrations of Ignite OPx 2 with EasyArt at the ISA Sign Expo, Booth 1945. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to participate in a fun send-off for John Kunze.

About Watchfire Signs

Watchfire Signs designs, engineers and manufactures the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards to help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured outdoor electric signs since 1932 and LED signs since 1996. The company has more than 50,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation and more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other manufacturer. For information, go to www.watchfiresigns.com.