Water Technologies International, Inc. Announces Move to Partner with Hydrogen Electric Power Producers and gives Shareholder Update on the Company's Progress

The Company is Working on a New Energy Efficient Design for the "Commercial Generation of Water" and is Partnering with Commercial Hydrogen Electric Energy Plants

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Water Technologies International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : WTII) (News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design, announced today that it is working with a global group that builds Hydrogen Fueled Power Plants, and have a need for Ultra-pure water. Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play" generating, cleaning and producing water used to make Hydrogen Fuel for power plants. Water Technologies will partner to sell several products that can be powered efficiently and effectively by the Hydrogen Electric Plants. Water Technologies is also providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions as well as desalinization units capable of cleaning hundreds of thousands of gallons of drinking water. Water Technologies feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing technology and drive sales on a Global basis.

Here are the developments the company has been actively working on:

The Company has partnered with a "Global Hydrogen Electric Power Plant Developer" and they plan to purchase large scale Atmospheric Water Generators to produce Ultra-pure water for making Hydrogen Fuel for the power plants.

We have just picked up a new product the ProCleanse barrel. ProCleanse barrels have been in use in 24 countries since 2010. By just dumping river water in the top of the barrel thru its patented filtration system it can clean 12 liters per hour and removes viruses and germs. The product exceeds the WHO water requirements for clean water.

The Company is working on finalizing several large Purchase orders and believes they will close the sales of multiple large scale commercial Atmospheric Water Generators and Simpods, the Simpods are produced by Simpson Environmental Corp (founded in 1959) that are used to process all types of water in 2017.

The Company has had meetings at its Manufacturing facility with customers from Columbia, Mexico, California, Texas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Panama and Africa.

The Company has shipped units to Chile, China, California, Guam, Mexico, Venezuela, Florida, North Carolina, South Africa and Tennessee.

The Company has added Commercial and Wastewater Filtration Products with exclusive territories in the USA for California, Texas, parts of Africa and all of China. The ability to clean waste water and create drinking water from rivers and polluted sources...

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I see this year as the year our hard work will come to fruition. The partners we are working with for the commercial applications of the company's eco-friendly products waste water processing and Hydrogen Technologies are essential for eco-friendly communities around the world. This enables us to substantially expand our commercial water generation ability and with our new lower energy compressors that will lower our cost per gallon. Electricity costs are very important in other major market countries outside the US. I'm extremely optimistic about our future here and Abroad!"

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent water purification system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents globally.

