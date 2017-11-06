Water Technologies International, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Water Treatment Company with $1.4 Million in Top Line Revenue and Multiple Employees in a Move to Enter the Commercial and Residential Water Treatment Space

The Company has over a 100 years of Water Treatment Experience and has been Servicing Clients for over 25 years and providing Water Treatment Systems and Solutions

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Water Technologies International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : WTII) (News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that it is acquiring a Company based in Florida. The Company has been in business for over 25 years providing residential and commercial water treatment throughout Florida. The combination of the new acquisition, with its large client base, and Water Technologies' product line, brings expectations of future revenue growth over the next few years.

Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play" generating, cleaning, producing drinking water, water for agriculture and a full line or waste water treatment solutions. The Company is now providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions and feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "By combining our Product lines our Companies will have the ability to provide water treatment and water generation solutions to our Client base. I see this as a game changer for Water Technologies and in the next few years I see our hard work will come to fruition. As we partner we will focus on the commercial applications for the company's Water Generation, waste water processing, Ozone and hydrogen technologies. We will continue to expand our Intellectual Property and product portfolio. This enables us to substantially expand our commercial water generation ability and will lower our cost of production per gallon. This is a move to stabilize Water Technologies and move into several major growth markets in the US. This solidifies our ability to license, market, and distribute our product line here and abroad. I'm extremely optimistic about our future here at home and abroad!"

Company Update

The letter of Intent has expired with Global Care Administrators, Inc., and Plan 2 Account, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Water Technologies will not make an investment in either company at this time. The Companies provide audit and recovery software and management solutions to hospital networks across the United States and Internationally. Their affiliated company, Plan 2 Account, is in the business of hospital revenue analysis and recovery, particularly regarding accounts and claims already written off as non-collectible, or "zero-balance" accounts.

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets.

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.