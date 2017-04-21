Waterford Ottawa Bridges Two Eras with OpenAire Courtyard Retractable Roof

OpenAire's arching, retractable enclosure helps Southway Hotel transition into the new Waterford Retirement Residence

After three generations of warm, welcoming service to guests from across Canada and the world, the family-owned Southway Hotel in Ottawa has transformed into the new Waterford Retirement Residence Ottawa, a Lifestyle Residence for Seniors that will offer the city's residents the same standard of hospitality they have come to love at Southway. Beginning in 1958, immigrants Peter and Theresia Zlepnig built Southway as a seven-unit motel by Ottawa International Airport, then grew their business over the coming decades with their son Bill and his wife Louisa. Their dedication led the Southway Hotel to reach 170 guestrooms, a conference space and more. Bill and Louisa's sons Fred and Stephen are carrying on their parents and grandparents' legacy by redeveloping Southway into the 124-suite Waterford Ottawa. As Southway's owners transition their business, OpenAire, the world-renowned retractable roofing specialist, has helped bridge the two eras and generations by building a remarkable operable roof for the Waterford Ottawa's four season heated courtyard.

This translucent, polycarbonate-paneled roof lets in ample sunlight whether open or closed, sheltering the courtyard's gorgeous sensory garden, waterfall feature, seating areas and more. Several access points link the inviting indoor/outdoor space with the rest of the Waterford Ottawa's amenities. Measuring 41' wide by 152' long, the enclosure is supported by a unique truss system of aluminum and steel in an interchanging pattern. Where one truss is made of aluminum, the next is made of steel. This is the first time OpenAire has used this durable technique. The versatile enclosure will provide vibrant recreation space to the Waterford Ottawa's three "neighbourhoods" of residents: Independent Living, Birches Enhanced Care, and Windsong Memory Care.

The Zlepnig family play a hands-on role in the new senior living community's design to ensure it will continue their tradition of quality hospitality. They are very pleased with OpenAire's contribution to the new Residence. The courtyard and its retractable roof exemplify the family ties, the dreams, and the community that made the Zlepnigs' business so successful. The courtyard is meant to be synonymous to what they do and how well they do it. OpenAire came to the project with an understanding of the business' history, and together they and the Waterford team have built something beautiful and memorable that will offer residents an inviting, sunlit environment that contributes to their well-being.

"The Waterford Ottawa is the only senior's residence in North America with a fully enclosed, climate-controlled atrium with a retractable roof that nestles an incredible tropical garden. This remarkable and innovative courtyard is designed as a comfortable outdoor living space that will be enjoyed year round inside by residents and families!" says Stephen Zlepnig, Owner.

The soaring enclosure is also a source of pride for OpenAire's team. "We're very pleased to have built this unique atrium roof system for the new Waterford Retirement Residence Ottawa," says Mark Albertine, President and CEO of OpenAire, "We knew that this project would represent the hard work of Southway's owners and the Waterford Ottawa team, and we needed to build a structure that would live up to that legacy. Our team has been building retractable solutions that fit our clients' unique design requirements around the world for over 25 years. We've brought all of that experience to the Waterford Ottawa, and the result is a courtyard that the new community will want to enjoy for years to come."

The Zlepnig family will be able to operate the Waterford Ottawa's attractive roof system for the foreseeable future thanks to OpenAire's durable building techniques and reliable components. The motorized panels and their drive systems are engineered to operate at temperatures just above freezing (3°C or 38°F), meaning the courtyard's roof will be ready to go any time of year that people want to go outside. With a design this inviting, the courtyard is sure to reflect Southway Hotel's legacy and build the Waterford Ottawa's reputation as one of the city's premier retirement communities.

