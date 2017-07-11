WaterFurnace announces return of SEVENbration savings event

Homeowners can save $2,000 on the 7 Series variable capacity geothermal heat pump and receive free Symphony home comfort platform

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - WaterFurnace International, Inc., the leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, announces the return of SEVENbration, a celebration of the success of the highly efficient 7 Series variable capacity geothermal heat pump. From July 10 through December 15, homeowners can receive an instant rebate of $2,000 through participating WaterFurnace dealers. New to the SEVENbration this year is the addition of a free Symphony home comfort platform for each SEVENbration package purchased.

The 7 Series is the first variable capacity geothermal unit available for homeowners and surpasses 41 EER in cooling and 5.3 COP in heating, efficiencies twice that of traditional air conditioners or heat pumps and 30 percent greater than current geothermal units. The unit utilizes a soft-start variable capacity compressor, in concert with a variable speed ECM blower and variable speed loop pump. This allows the unit to scale output to exactly the level needed rather than the "high" or "low" speeds found in normal systems.

"SEVENbration is a great time to make the switch to geothermal," said Tim Litton, WaterFurnace director of marketing communications. "Thanks to the breakthrough efficiencies of our variable-speed 7 Series unit, thousands of homeowners have saved millions of dollars on heating, cooling and hot water. Combined with available local incentives and year-round savings on utility bills, the SEVENbration package offers homeowners an attractive reason to upgrade to one of the most energy efficient units on the market."

The 7 Series can ramp down to 20 percent of normal operation for ultra-efficient conditioning or up to 130 percent, for periods when extra cooling is needed. The capacity range is the industry's widest and can even eliminate the need for auxiliary heat. The 7 Series also utilizes Aurora, WaterFurnace's next-generation of controls, to continuously monitor and optimize operation. Aurora provides two-way communication between components, robust troubleshooting capabilities and advanced communication protocols.

Symphony, a web-enabled home comfort platform, provides detailed feedback in real-time and the tools to control it from any web-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer. Symphony marries the Aurora controls of the 7 Series with the WebLink router, giving both homeowners and dealers access to unit sensors, energy use and system information from practically anywhere.

To learn more, visit the WaterFurnace website at www.waterfurnace.com. To find a WaterFurnace dealer, visit the Dealer Locator on the WaterFurnace website.

More Information:

As part of NIBE Climate Solutions North America, WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Although it earned a reputation as a leader in geothermal heat pumps, WaterFurnace has worked in recent years to innovate new technologies, integrate key trends and grow the core business to represent a portfolio of clean and sustainable solutions. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind.

For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on your favorite social media sites -- follow us on Twitter (@WaterFurnace), like us on Facebook or view the WaterFurnace YouTube Channel. Additional information about the Company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com.

Related links:

WaterFurnace - http://www.waterfurnace.com/

geothermal - http://www.waterfurnace.com/geo_energy.aspx

heat pumps - http://www.waterfurnace.com/geothermal-heat-pumps.aspx

SEVENbration - www.waterfurnace.com/sevenbration

7 Series - http://www.waterfurnace.com/7Series

Symphony - http://www.waterfurnace.com/symphony/

Dealer Locator - http://www.waterfurnace.com/dealer_locator.aspx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/11/11G142512/Images/WFI-7-Series-23c2dfd699f68e52a4f2da6f79d1808a.jpg