WaterFurnace International, Inc. Names John C. Thomas President and CEO

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - WaterFurnace International, Inc., the leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, has named John C. Thomas president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 8, 2016. Thomas takes over from Fred Andriano, who served as interim CEO. Andriano will continue his financial roles within NIBE and WaterFurnace.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome John to the NIBE family as President and Chief Executive Officer of WaterFurnace International, Inc.," said Kjell Ekermo, chairman, WaterFurnace Group. "I am especially pleased that he hails not only from Fort Wayne but also has deep roots within Regal Beloit, an important supplier that has served WaterFurnace well for many years."

Thomas' career with Regal, as well as General Electric, spans several decades, a succession of progressively responsible roles and several corporate structures, including GE Power Systems and Industrial Systems. His senior leadership positions have included Vice President - HVAC, Vice President - Global Sourcing, Vice President - Global Technology and his most recent role as Vice President - Asia Pacific.

Thomas is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. John and his family live in the Fort Wayne area.

As part of NIBE Climate Solutions North America, WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Although it earned a reputation as a leader in geothermal heat pumps, WaterFurnace has worked in recent years to innovate new technologies, integrate key trends and grow the core business to represent a portfolio of clean and sustainable solutions. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind.

