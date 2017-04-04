The Report Marks the Company's Second Appearance on a Constellation ShortList within a Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Waterline Data, a leader in Data Lifecycle Management, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Data Cataloging. The company last appeared on the Constellation ShortList™ for Data Lake Management in 2016.

"With data volumes and variety exploding, data catalogs are fast becoming an indispensable resource for data professionals and data consumers alike," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "A data catalog such as Waterline Data's, which meets our threshold requirements, is important for any organization that wants to make the most of its data, particularly as data sources and data-driven applications multiply and as data scale and diversity grows."

Waterline Data recently unveiled its latest platform offering, Smart Data Catalog 4.0, which answers fundamental questions that most organizations have regarding data: Where do I find it? Where did it come from? What's in the data? Who can use the data? With its unique combination of automated data inventorying plus crowdsourcing, Smart Data Catalog 4.0 allows data professionals to "fingerprint" data at scale by analyzing actual data values. The software automatically tags data fingerprints to glossary terms as well as matches terms through crowdsourcing, and then curates the results by allowing data stewards to accept or reject tags. Meanwhile, business professionals can easily search and use data through a user-friendly interface or through a variety of third party applications.

"We are very pleased to have been recognized in Constellation Research's ShortList," said Alex Gorelik, CEO of Waterline Data. "Our mission is to connect the right people to the right data while information is still fresh. Smart Data Catalog 4.0 quickly sorts through and organizes our customers' data mess, so business professionals can find the data they need for self-service analytics and organizations can better govern their data assets while reducing data redundancy."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Waterline Data accelerates data discovery, governance, and time to value through an industry-only Smart Data Catalog that instantly automates the cataloging of all data assets, including the ability to capture and learn from tribal data knowledge. The company is led by a team of enterprise data management veterans, funded by top venture and corporate investors, including Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit www.waterlinedata.com.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com