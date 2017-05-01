Waterline Data Named to CRN's 2017 Big Data 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Waterline Data, a leader in Data Lifecycle Management,announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Waterline Data to its 2017 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes the ingenuity of tech suppliers bringing to market innovative offerings for harnessing the increasingly huge amounts of data generated in today's digital world, raising the bar for data management and challenging established IT practices.

Businesses are constantly grappling with the exploding volume, speed and variety of information they produce and utilize on a daily basis to remain competitive. Solution providers are on a never-ending quest to tame this big data with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert it into meaningful, usable statistics.

In response to this challenge, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics and infrastructure technologies and services. The resulting Big Data 100 list list is a valuable guide for solution providers seeking out key big data technology suppliers.

Waterline Data recently unveiled its latest platform offering, Smart Data Catalog 4.0, which answers fundamental questions that most organizations have regarding data: Where do I find it? Where did it come from? What's in the data? Who can use the data? With its unique combination of automated data inventorying plus crowdsourcing, Smart Data Catalog 4.0 takes an organization's existing data and automates the discovery, inventorying and cataloging of all data assets. Waterline's customers now spend more time using data and less time searching for it. Meanwhile, they're complying with data regulatory requirements and reducing the costs associated with data redundancy and data hoarding.

The software uses advance algorithms and machine learning to automatically fingerprint and tag data with business glossary terms as well as match and curate terms by crowdsourcing business analyst expertise throughout the enterprise. As a reult, business professionals can easily search, find and use data through a user-friendly interface or through a variety of third-party integrated applications.

"Businesses everywhere are faced with managing information streams of unprecedented volume and complexity, requiring more powerful and efficient tools than ever before for capturing, storing, organizing, securing and analyzing data," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to present the 2017 Big Data 100, a list of vendors whose ingenuity and creative problem-solving have introduced remarkable new ways to help solution providers tackle this mammoth task. Congratulations to these Big Data aces, who have not only kept pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the data management field, but also innovated and challenged the status quo."

"We're thrilled to be named to CRN's Big Data 100 so soon after being listed among CRN's Coolest Big Data Startups of 2016," said Alex Gorelik, CEO of Waterline Data. "CRN is clearly paying attention to Waterline Data and other providers that are helping organizations with the critical task of converting their Big Data mess into organized, useful and actionable information."

The 2017 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.crn.com/bigdata100.

