Waterline Data Names Todd Goldman CMO amid Global Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Waterline Data, provider of a smart data catalog that connects the right people to the right data, today announced it has added Big Data veteran Todd Goldman to its executive team. As CMO, he will oversee all of Waterline Data's global marketing initiatives as the company looks to build on its success in the US while expanding its presence in Europe.

Todd is a Silicon Valley veteran with over 20+ years of experience in marketing and general management. Prior to Waterline, he was the COO at Bina Technologies, a large data genomics software company acquired by Roche Sequencing. Before Bina, Todd was Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Data Integration at Informatica where he was responsible for their PowerCenter software product line. Todd has also held marketing and leadership roles at a number of startups and large organizations, including Nlyte, Exeros (acquired by IBM), ScaleMP, Netscape/AOL, and HP.

"I'm thrilled to officially welcome Todd, who has already made a tremendous impact on the company," said Waterline Data COO Kaycee Lai. "Todd knows the industry inside out and shares my belief in Waterline Data's unique ability to help companies manage their data like the true enterprise assets they are. 2017 is going to be a big year for us."

Goldman joins Waterline Data as it continues to earn industry accolades. The company was recently listed among CRN's "Coolest Big Data Startups of 2016" after being covered by the likes of 451 Research, Forrester, Gartner, and Ovum. The company was also included in Constellation Research's "Short List for Data Lake Management" and named a "Cool Vendor in Information Governance" by Gartner.

"Most organizations know data needs to be at the heart of many of their most critical business decisions, but they're struggling to put their data to use," said Todd Goldman, CMO at Waterline Data. "Waterline Data helps companies lift their data out of the shadows and into the light where business professionals can best understand what data they have, so they can optimize its value. Waterline's ability to connect the right people to the right data is extremely powerful in helping companies take advantage of their data assets, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to build on the company's already strong momentum."

About Waterline Data

Waterline Data accelerates data discovery, governance and time to value though an industry-only Smart Data Catalog that instantly automates the cataloging of all data assets, including the ability to capture and learn from tribal data knowledge. The company is led by a team of enterprise data management veterans, funded by top venture and corporate investors, including Menlo Ventures, Jackson Square Ventures, Partech Ventures, and Infosys, and implemented in large enterprises around the globe. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more, visit www.waterlinedata.com.