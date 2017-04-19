Waterloo Brewing Wins Seven International Quality Awards

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Waterloo Brewing, the craft beer division of Brick Brewing Co. Limited ("Brick" or the "Company") (TSX: BRB), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery today announced its best performance at Monde Selection, the International Quality Awards held annually in Brussels, Belgium.

"Winning five gold and two silver medals at Monde Selection is a tremendous accomplishment and compelling proof of our commitment to product quality," said Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer. "We are the only craft brewer in Canada to be GSFI certified -- the highest product standard in the world -- and these awards should give beer drinkers across Ontario a great sense of confidence when they choose any of the craft beers from Waterloo Brewing."

"Gold medals were awarded to Waterloo Dark, Amber, Pilsner, IPA and Grapefruit Radler and our Grapefruit Radler received the International High Quality Trophy for achieving gold in three consecutive years", said Sean Dennis, Director of Marketing. "Silver medals were also awarded to our seasonal brands Waterloo Sour Weisse and Blueberry Weizenbier. We have the highest product quality standards of any craft brewer in Canada, and as the iconic boar suggests those are standards we stubbornly refuse to compromise."

Waterloo Brewing uses simple, high quality ingredients and employs the highest standards of product quality. It seems Belgium is noticing what Waterloo drinkers have known all along.

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario, and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

