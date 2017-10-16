Waterloo Region 2017-2018 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Waterloo Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Waterloo.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
STRAIGHT STREET EVENT SERVICES
Audio Visual Services
C1-115 Saltsman Drive
Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7
www.straightst.com
(519) 893-3668 ext 6038
THE VALKO TEAM
Mortgages
623- 1187 Fischer - Hallman Rd.
Kitchener, ON, N2E 4H9
www.tracyvalko.ca
(519) 745-8019
1-844-745-8019
WILSON, BLANCHARD MANAGEMENT Inc.
Property Management
149 Ainslie Street North, Suite 200
Cambridge, ON, N1R 3P4
www.wilsonblanchard.com
(519) 620-8778
1-877-384-7035
CONSTRUCTION
AM ROOFING SOLUTIONS
Roofing
54 MONARCH RD
Guelph, ON, N1K 1S3
www.amroofing.ca
(519) 826-6969
1-877-281-6900
BAVARIAN WINDOW WORKS
Windows & Doors
2236 Shirley Dr.
Kitchener, ON, N2B 3Y1
www.bavarianwindows.com
(519) 578-3938
DUNN HEATING CLIMATE CARE
Air Conditioning & Heating - Contractor
75 Rankin St.
Waterloo, ON, N2V 1W2
www.dunnheating.com
(519) 746-6000
TIGER PLUMBING
Plumbing Contractor
478 Anndale Road
Waterloo, ON, N2K 2S3
www.tigerplumbing.ca
(519) 585-1840
HEALTH & WELLNESS
AUBURN AND MOUNTAIN HEARING CENTRES
Hearing Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.auburnmountainhearing.com
(519) 886 2416
MOVE WITH GRACE DANCE STUDIO
School - Dance
400 Collier MacMillan Dr, Unit D
Cambridge, ON, N1R 7H7
www.movewithgrace.ca
(519) 650-5633
1-866-272-6022
HOME
BUDGET BLINDS OF CAMBRIDGE, KITCHENER & WATERLOO
Window Treatments
WITH MULTIPLE LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER
www.budgetblinds.com
(519) 746.3498
888.98.BUDGET
KW COUNTERTOP/POSTFORM LTD.
Countertops
149 Manitou Drive
Kitchener, ON, N2C 1L4
www.kwcountertop.com
www.postformltd.com
(519) 894-1991
LIFESTYLE
MNP LTD
Licensed Insolvency Trustees (Bankruptcy Trustees)
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.mnpdebt.ca
519-741-1999
310-DEBT (3328)
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton & Niagara Region, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo Region and Winnipeg.