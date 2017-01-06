Waterstone Defeasance Closes on the Defeasance of a $9.25 Million CMBS Loan

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Waterstone Defeasance recently closed a defeasance transaction for a $9.25 million CMBS loan, secured by a self-storage property in Midlothian, VA. Waterstone guided the owners through the defeasance process coinciding with the owners' sale of their property.

As the defeasance consultant, Waterstone managed the activities of the numerous parties involved with the transaction in order to meet the borrower's closing schedule. Parties associated with a defeasance transaction typically include the servicer, servicer's counsel, borrower, borrower's counsel, securities broker, custodian, accountant, rating agencies, and the successor borrower.

"Waterstone handled my defeasance transaction professionally and efficiently. I appreciated all of their hard work and would welcome the opportunity to work with them again," said Bob Kane with Kane, Jeffries, Cooper & Carollo, LLP.

About Waterstone Defeasance

Waterstone Defeasance, LLC is an independent consulting firm specializing in assisting commercial real estate borrowers through the defeasance process. Since 2005, Waterstone has assisted owners and their advisors achieve the lowest possible defeasance costs. Waterstone has developed an industry-leading online defeasance calculator so clients can get a quick defeasance estimate on their website (defeasanceservices.com). Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company also has offices in New York, Dallas, and Irvine.