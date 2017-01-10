Waterstone Defeases Multiple CMBS Loans Involving Office Properties in California

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Waterstone Defeasance, LLC recently closed on two defeasance transactions totaling $30.5 million, secured by suburban office properties in California. Waterstone guided the owners through the defeasance process coinciding with the owners' sale of their properties.

As the defeasance consultant, Waterstone managed the activities of the numerous parties involved with the transaction in order to meet the borrower's closing schedule. Parties associated with a defeasance transaction typically include the servicer, servicer's counsel, borrower, borrower's counsel, securities broker, custodian, accountant, rating agencies, and the successor borrower.

"This particular transaction was interesting and exciting to be a part of. The senior and mezzanine loans were defeased simultaneously in order for the office property to be sold. The buyer and seller were very responsive and incredible to work with. It was a team effort and we hope to work with all parties again." - Addison McMillan, Director with Waterstone.

About Waterstone Defeasance

Waterstone Defeasance, LLC is an independent consulting firm specializing in assisting commercial real estate borrowers through the defeasance process. Since 2005, Waterstone has assisted owners and their advisors achieve the lowest possible defeasance costs. Waterstone has developed an industry-leading online defeasance calculator so clients can get a quick defeasance estimate on their website (defeasanceservices.com). Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company also has offices in New York, Dallas, and Irvine.