WattUp Wireless Charging Technology from Energous Corporation Receives 2017 GOLD Edison Award

Energous Accepts Award at New York Ceremony Where Edison Awards Celebrate 30 Years of Honoring Innovation

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that WattUp won GOLD for its innovation at the Edison Awards last night. The Edison Awards, which is celebrating 30 years of honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, was held at The Capitale in New York City. Michael Leabman, Founder and CTO of Energous, and Gordon Bell, Vice President of Marketing, received the award on behalf of the company and joined hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most recognized companies to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all the 2017 Edison Award winners.

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents, and made him a household name around the world.

"Our judges recognized Energous' WattUp as a true innovation among the other products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards. "Over-the-air charging is where the future is going and just like Edison did during his time, Energous is leading the way."

WattUp transmitters deliver on-demand wireless charging energy. The power and distance delivered are determined by the size of the transmitter and the number of transmitter ASICs and antennas used in the design. The WattUp technology is very scalable, providing wireless power and charging options to partners that vary from contact-based charging all the way up to 15-foot charging-at-a-distance.

"We are honored to receive this award, which validates WattUp's truly innovative power at a distance solutions," said Michael Leabman, founder and CTO of Energous. "At Energous, we recognize that as consumers grow dependent on different technologies -- from smartphones to wearables -- battery drainage becomes an even bigger problem. We have made it our mission to solve this issue and look forward to wired charging becoming a thing of the past. We are thrilled to gain recognition for our efforts as we continue to move closer to our vision for a truly wireless world."

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards™ was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About the Edison Awards™

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

