WattUp Wireless Charging Technology from Energous Showcased in Multiple Partner Products at CES 2017

Early-adopters Spanning the Consumer, IoT, Healthcare and Financial Services Sectors Showcase Their Products With WattUp Wireless Charging at CES 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that multiple partners will be unveiling products incorporating WattUp wireless charging at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Energous is paving the path for its vision of a ubiquitous wireless-charging ecosystem and these partner installations represent a significant feat in terms of market readiness and adoption, consumer demand and ecosystem development.

"Consistent with our business forecast, five consumer product companies and one medical device company will be unveiling WattUp-enabled products at CES. This is yet another major milestone for Energous that puts the company squarely on the path to generating significant revenues in 2017," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "Working with these innovative and agile partners, as well as a number of others who will be making similar announcements in the coming months, represents the first phase of our vision of building a WattUp ecosystem that will fundamentally change how people charge many different electronics including mobile and IoT devices."

Devices integrated with WattUp receiver technology can seamlessly transition from being charged by small, contact-based, portable transmitters, to forthcoming larger transmitters that offer charging at-a-distance of up to 15 feet. This scalable technology creates an ecosystem of products that are compatible, complimentary and provide seamless charging experiences at home, in the office, in the car and beyond.

Partner products being unveiled at CES include:

Chipolo Chipolo Plus Gen 2 is the world's loudest Bluetooth tracker, making it ideal for users to track items like a wallet, luggage, keys, phone and more. Chipolo Plus Gen 2 is the first tracking device with built-in wireless charging capabilities powered by the WattUp technology. Chipolo Sticker is the world's smallest wireless tracking device, which is perfectly suited for items that have a smaller surface area. The technology will also be equipped with a wireless charging feature from WattUp.



CVR Global Inc./CVR Medical Corp. CVR Medical Corporation in conjunction with CVR Global Inc., will be showcasing the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) , its patented and sub-sonic sound analysis technology that detects and diagnoses atherosclerosis and stenosis within the human arterial system, quickly arming clinicians with information to assist in improving clinical outcomes related to cardiovascular disease. The WattUp receiver technology will be integrated into the device's sensor array, while the cart, which will contain the charging cradle, will contain the WattUp transmitter technology.



PERI PERI MicroPack provides a rapid 700mAh charge to any micro-USB port, and is the first-ever power dongle that can be recharged wirelessly.



Sejin Electronic Inc. Sejin Electronic Inc., will be showcasing a universal Miniature WattUp transmitter at Energous' suite at CES.



SK Telesys SK Telesys hearing aid will feature wireless charging from WattUp that enables SK Telesys to close out the charging port to make the hearing aid completely waterproof. SK Telesys smart ID card will feature its proprietary Real Identity technology that requires fingerprint identification before usage. Consumers will also be able to recharge their smart IDs using the miniature WattUp transmitter.



Tactual Labs Co. Tactual's Prism Pen ™ featuring its breakthrough Prism™ single-sensor solution for touch and pen enables multiple users and pens to be simultaneously sensed and uniquely identified at near-zero latency. The Prism Pen™ will be equipped with fast, easy WattUp wire-free charging.



"Energous is at the forefront of the wireless charging movement with technology that is poised to change the way we interact with and use gadgets," said Tadej Jevsevar, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. "Integrating the WattUp technology into Chipolo Plus Gen 2 and Chipolo Sticker is extremely valuable as it enables us to continue to make our products more user-friendly and gives us a leg up over competitors. We are thrilled to work with a company that shares our commitment and vision in challenging the ordinary and finding simple solutions to everyday problems."

