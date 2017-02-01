Waverley Labs Announces Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Waverley Labs, a pioneer in software defined perimeters (SDP) and digital risk reduction solutions, today announced availability of a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) engineered to eliminate distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. A demo of the SDP for DDoS can be seen here.

The announcement follows the Cloud Security Alliance's (CSA) successful formation of a new SDP for IT Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) initiative focused on addressing how SDP can solve security, compliance and administration challenges for IaaS. The CSA is a nonprofit organization promoting the use of cloud security best practices.

SDP is emerging as a key component in a new security and risk reduction paradigm and is particularly effective in thwarting DDoS attacks. The SDP specification uses a framework of security controls designed to mitigate network-based attacks on Internet-accessible applications.

Waverley Labs worked closely with the CSA Software Defined Perimeter Working Group that developed the SDP specification and reference architecture for SDPs adopted by the Cloud Security Alliance and its members, and released the industry's first open source reference implementation for SDP funded by DHS.

DDoS attacks, particularly on government agencies, continue to increase in size and frequency," said Luciano "J.R." Santos, Executive Vice President of Research, Cloud Security Alliance. "As one of the founding partners in the development of SDP, Waverley Labs has been at the forefront in advancing SDP solutions to protect critical applications and infrastructure and stop DDoS attacks."

The primary effect of the SDP is that it allows good packets and connections while dropping bad packets and preventing bad connections. In the event of a DDoS attack, SDP proactively blocks malicious traffic, automates the ability to immediately block and stop the traffic from reaching the protected applications and services and creating a dynamically provisioned perimeter for clouds and datacenter infrastructures.

"SDP is particularly relevant for stopping DDoS attacks while not disrupting IT operations and network access since all legitimate users continue to be authenticated and allowed access," said Juanita Koilpillai, CEO of Waverley Labs and author of the SDP specification. "SDP combines and integrates on-device authentication, identity-based access, and dynamically provisioned connectivity to hide critical applications from hackers. In addition, SDP can be used in government applications, such as enabling secure access to FedRAMP-certified cloud networks, as well as enterprise applications such as enabling secure mobile phone access to public clouds."

Waverley Labs SDP services are available on GSA IT Schedule 70. It incorporates industry input and lessons learned from successful commercial implementations by leading enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Mazda, and Google, and federal agencies like the DHS. SDPs continue to be tested in organized industry "hack-a-thons" (such as RSA) with an estimated 10 billion attempts to date -- all unsuccessful.

About Waverley Labs

Waverley Labs is a pioneer in software defined perimeters (SDP) and digital risk reduction solutions. Its products and services range from the industry's first open source software defined perimeters (SDPs) for large federal agencies, to the assessment, quantification, and mitigation of digital risk from the business perspective. Waverley Labs' automated analysis and visualization capabilities provide business leaders, risk officers and CISOs with an at-a-glance view of business risks prioritized according to business impact and recommended risk mitigations. Waverley Labs works closely with NIST and the Cloud Security Alliance to provide thought leadership in digital risk management. For more information visit http://www.waverleylabs.com, or call (800) 401-5180.