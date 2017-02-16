Waverly at New Haven in Ontario Ranch Captivates With Family-Friendly Designs, Coveted Features & Attainable Prices

ONTARIO RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - The good stuff is happening at Brookfield Residential's New Haven in Ontario Ranch, where five new-home collections are selling, including the highly desirable Waverly. This gorgeous single-family detached neighborhood suits a diversity of lifestyles with three innovative, two-story floorplan designs brimming with the features buyers want the most. Set on cul-de-sac-inspired courts with driveway parking, the well-planned residences offer bright open spaces with four to five bedrooms, including a desirable first-floor bedroom for guests; expansive great rooms that serve as the social centerpiece of each home; gourmet kitchens with eat-in islands; luxurious master suites with a walk-in closet; an upstairs bonus room in Residence Three; and convenient two-car garages with direct access. For outdoor entertaining opportunities, a private yard is included in every home.

Enriching Waverly's ownership appeal is the invigorating New Haven setting, where residents enjoy year-round recreational amenities at The Resort at Picnic Park, plus family friendly community events and an unbeatable location near freeways, shopping and retail. Potential homebuyers ready to find their happy place at Southern California's largest new master-planned community are encouraged to tour Waverly's professionally decorated model homes today or visit any of New Haven's other vibrant neighborhood offerings. For immediate details, go to www.NewHavenLife.com and join the appropriate neighborhood interest list.

"All five neighborhoods currently selling at New Haven have their own distinct appeal and we're seeing an enormous number of family buyers turning to Waverly for its thoughtful designs and attainable prices," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "We have an impressive selection of neighborhoods designed to fit every lifestyle at New Haven. Visit today for model tours and find the home you've always imagined."

New Haven furthers Brookfield Residential's legacy of creating the best places to call home with five masterfully crafted neighborhoods, now selling.

Holiday's well-appointed two-story townhomes offer approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet of living space with one to three bedrooms, one and one-half to two and one-half baths and one- to two-car garages. Prices start from the low $300,000s.

Priced from the low $400,000s is Poppy, cool courtyard homes featuring three charming two-story designs. Interiors span from 1,892 to 2,110 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths and two-car garages.

Arborel presents three inviting two-story detached floorplan designs ranging from 1,953 to 2,253 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the low to mid $400,000s.

Waverly's beautiful single-family homes span approximately 2,158 to 2,513 square feet with four to five bedrooms, three baths and two-car garages. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Priced from the low to mid $500,000s is Summerset, a stunning collection of executive-style single-family designs. Ranging from approximately 3,133 to 3,627 square feet, homes include four to five bedrooms, three to four and one-half baths and two- to three-car garages, plus super storage.

The robust New Haven lifestyle means residents can live life to the fullest every day with an array of recreational amenities at their fingertips, including exclusive access to the Resort at Picnic Park. This coveted amenity features a 3,250 square-foot clubhouse, a community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; a BBQ pavilion, fire pit and picnic areas; and much more.

New Haven is located in Ontario Ranch, which is a visionary model for California Growth that's recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

The commuter-friendly location is less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit. Ontario Mills, Eastvale Gateway, Victoria Gardens and the new Citizens Business Bank Arena offer premier leisure options for homeowners.

New Haven's school-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Etiwanda Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com.

To visit New Haven from I-15, exit Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and head west for two miles to access a brand new entrance into the community along the newly opened Ontario Ranch Road, then turn right on New Haven Drive and follow the signs to the neighborhoods. The sales centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, call 888.831.0260.

For more information on New Haven in Ontario Ranch, please visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

