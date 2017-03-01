Wawa Announces the Return of "Free Coffee Fridays" in March for Wawa Rewards Members

Wawa to send millions of Free Coffee Rewards to Wawa Rewards members in March

WAWA, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Wawa is about to give its Reward members a whole new reason to say "thank goodness it's Friday!" Wawa Inc. today announced the return of "Free Coffee Fridays," offering everyone with a Wawa Rewards membership five free days of coffee -- during every Friday in the month of March. This offer continues to make connecting with Wawa through its mobile app and Wawa Rewards program more rewarding and convenient -- especially for coffee lovers! The promotion builds on the success of the Fall "Free for All" promotion when more than 10 million rewards were distributed to Wawa Rewards members! The March "Free Coffee Fridays" promotion will be Wawa's largest Wawa Reward giveaway yet -- with millions of coffee rewards planned for distribution.

"We are thrilled to bring back 'Free Coffee Fridays' building on the success of the Fall program," said Dena Pizzutti, Manager of Relationship Marketing. "Our members love the variety of our rewards, but coffee is definitely the favorite!"

About Free Coffee Fridays

Coupons for a free cup of coffee will be sent to all registered Wawa Rewards members for use every Friday in March. Free Coffee can be redeemed on the following dates:

3/3

3/10

3/17

3/24

3/31

In addition to the Free Coffee Friday giveaways, Wawa Rewards members can use the Wawa app to:

Pay in-store with a registered gift card.

with a registered gift card. Earn and redeem Wawa Rewards.

Check hours of operation and find directions to the nearest Wawa.

and find directions to the nearest Wawa. Check fuel prices and get real-time fuel prices at Wawa fuel stores.

and get real-time fuel prices at Wawa fuel stores. View nutrition information and plan a meal.

"We are delighted to continue to thank our Wawa Rewards members with great savings," said Pizzutti. "In 2016, more than ten million rewards were distributed to our members, saving them millions of dollars by using Wawa Rewards, and we expect 2017 to be an even bigger, more rewarding year."

What's Next for Wawa Rewards Members

Wawa continues to enhance its features to help add convenience and value to customers. Beginning February 1, 2017, Wawa enabled mobile ordering for Wawa Rewards members who have shopped in its Delaware County, PA, stores and parts of Chester and Montgomery County as part of a test phase. Those customers will be able to use the enhanced functionality in all Wawa stores. Wawa plans to continue to expand mobile ordering to additional areas throughout the next few months.

About Wawa Rewards

The Wawa mobile app which features the Wawa Rewards program is available free through the App Store for Apple devices and through Google Play for Android devices. Register a Wawa gift card to earn Wawa Rewards and check your balance. Reload your card anytime. Free Xfinity Wi-Fi in all Wawa stores now makes using the app and paying in-stores even easier and faster.

Wawa Rewards launched in January of 2015, and all of Wawa's 748 stores accept mobile payments through the Wawa mobile app, enabling customers to make in-store purchases with more convenience than ever before, using a registered Wawa gift card from their smartphones. In 2016, more than ten million rewards were distributed to members.

New Rewards members are eligible for the March Free Coffee Fridays immediately. All users have to do is download the Wawa App and add a gift card. It's as simple as:

Signing up for Wawa Rewards via the Wawa Mobile App or WawaRewards.com.

Adding a Wawa gift card to a Wawa Rewards account through the app or WawaRewards.com. Customers will receive a reward just for adding the first card -- and become eligible for the Free Coffee Fridays promotion.

For more information on Wawa Rewards or the promotion, visit www.wawarewards.com.